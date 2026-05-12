NCLT allows withdrawal of insolvency process against ATS Le Grandiose

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed withdrawal of corporate insolvency resolution proceedings (CIRP) against realty company ATS Group-affiliated Nobility Estates Private Limited (NEPL) over the development of its Noida-based Le Grandiose luxury housing project.

In an order dated May 5, the tribunal allowed withdrawal of CIRP following an amicable settlement with lenders under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The insolvency proceedings against Nobility Estates were initiated under Section 7 of the IBC by ASK Property Investment Advisors Private Limited, with the latter citing an alleged default on NEPL’s financial obligations regarding Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) held by it.

The application was admitted by the NCLT on November 24, 2023, leading to the commencement of CIRP and appointment of an interim resolution professional (IRP), who was subsequently appointed as the resolution professional (RP).

In January 2026, representatives of ASK Property Investment Advisors informed the RP that a formal settlement had been executed with the ex-management of corporate debtor NEPL.

“In terms of the settlement executed between the parties, the ex-management had offered a settlement amount of Rs 108 crore against the liability of Rs 775 crore owed to the financial creditor ASK Property Investment Advisors,” the NCLT order stated.

Further, the terms include NEPL agreeing to obtain revalidation of the sanctioned map and renew its RERA licence within 120 days of the Section 12A application being allowed.

NEPL has also committed to complete construction of Phase II for the project within 48 months of the CIRP withdrawal, and provide monthly and quarterly progress, sales, and financial reports.

The settlement agreement was passed by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with more than 92 per cent votes in its favour, which is higher than the 90 per cent threshold required under Section 12A of the IBC.

“The NCLT, satisfied that all procedural and statutory requirements under the CIRP Regulations were fully met and that no stakeholder objections were pending, allowed the application and restored management and control of NEPL to its board of directors,” ATS Group said.

The withdrawal of CIRP also comes at a time when the group has sought to highlight stronger execution and financial momentum across parts of its portfolio.

The Le Grandiose order comes two months after the NCLT allowed withdrawal of CIRP proceedings against the ATS Group’s Noida-based Knightsbridge project.

In November last year, ATS’s subsidiary ATS HomeKraft repaid Rs 1,250 crore to HDFC Capital’s HCARE-2 fund through internal project cash flows.

The group had also recently prepaid Rs 190 crore to SWAMIH Investment Fund I in relation to its Marigold project. In October 2024, the company said it had sold all 334 homes launched in the first phase of Sanctuary 105 on Dwarka Expressway for Rs 825 crore.