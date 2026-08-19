NCLT lets SpiceJet lessor withdraw IBC plea, imposes ₹15 lakh costs

The Delhi Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday permitted aircraft lessor Aviator ML 29641 Limited to withdraw its insolvency plea against SpiceJet after the parties settled their dispute, while directing them to jointly pay ₹15 lakh in costs for reaching a settlement after the matter had been reserved for orders.

A special Bench of Judicial Member Mahendra Khandelwal and Technical Member Anu Jagmohan Singh ordered both sides to deposit ₹7.5 lakh each with the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund within seven days. The withdrawal will take effect only after proof of payment is filed with the tribunal registry, failing which the matter will be relisted.

The tribunal also withdrew its reserved orders in seven other insolvency petitions against SpiceJet and directed that they be placed before the regular Bench for fresh consideration.

The lessor had initiated proceedings under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in 2024, alleging a default of ₹58.64 crore. The case had been heard alongside seven similar petitions against the airline and was originally scheduled for judgment on August 17.

Before the order could be pronounced, the parties informed the tribunal that they had signed a settlement agreement overnight, with SpiceJet making an initial payment of $500,000. The matter was then adjourned to allow the lessor to formally seek withdrawal.

When the parties requested that the settlement be taken on record and that they be allowed to revive the insolvency case if the agreement was breached, the Bench declined.

It said the NCLT's role was confined to insolvency proceedings and not to supervising private settlements, and therefore it would allow only an unconditional withdrawal.

Senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for Aviator ML, and senior advocate Krishnendu Datta, representing SpiceJet, urged the Bench to at least acknowledge that a settlement had been executed. The tribunal, however, refused to incorporate either the settlement terms or any revival clause in its order.

Since the petition had not yet been admitted, the Bench held that it remained a proceeding in personam rather than in rem, making withdrawal permissible under Rule 8 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2016.

The tribunal nevertheless criticised the timing of the settlement, noting that multiple petitions against the same borrower (SpiceJet) had been heard together for nearly two years. It said resolving only one matter at the final stage disrupted adjudication of the connected cases, particularly because the proposed orders in the remaining seven petitions were linked to the outcome of Aviator ML's plea.

With one member of the special Bench demitting office on Wednesday, the remaining seven petitions will now be heard by the appropriate regular Bench. Reacting to the order, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "SpiceJet welcomes the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has disposed of the petition filed by Aviator ML as withdrawn. The seven other claims will now be heard afresh in accordance with the due process."

The company said it viewed the order as a positive step towards resolving the outstanding matters and remained committed to working closely and constructively with its partners to find mutually acceptable solutions.

"SpiceJet has been through a challenging period and is focused on rebuilding the airline, strengthening its operations and restoring its fleet. We remain committed to working with all our stakeholders in a spirit of cooperation as we move forward," the spokesperson added.