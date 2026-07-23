Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NCLT pauses Byju's insolvency bidding till Aug 31, giving founders relief

NCLT pauses Byju's insolvency bidding till Aug 31, giving founders relief

The tribunal stayed the bidding process after Byju Raveendran and Riju Ravindran challenged the admission of a ₹11,433 crore claim by US term loan lenders

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

Accepting the need to examine the issue, the NCLT ordered that the bidding process remain on hold until the matter is heard in detail

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, on Wednesday stayed the insolvency bidding process of Think & Learn Private Limited, the parent company of edtech firm Byju's, until the next hearing on August 31, providing temporary relief to the company's founders.
 
The tribunal directed the resolution professional (RP) not to proceed with the issuance of Form G — the invitation for expressions of interest from prospective buyers — or finalise the list of prospective resolution applicants until further orders.
 
The stay came after an application filed by Byju's founders, Byju Raveendran and Riju Ravindran, challenging the admission of a ₹11,433 crore claim submitted by the representative of the company's US term loan lenders. The founders argued that allowing the claim to stand without scrutiny could significantly influence the corporate insolvency resolution process and affect the outcome of any bidding.
 
 
Accepting the need to examine the issue, the NCLT ordered that the bidding process remain on hold until the matter is heard in detail.
 
The decision temporarily halts the next stage of the insolvency proceedings, preventing potential buyers from entering the process while the tribunal considers the founders' objections. However, the order does not end the insolvency proceedings; it merely pauses the invitation and selection of resolution applicants.

Also Read

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

NCLT clears 78 resolution plans involving ₹5,518 cr in June quarter

Byju Raveendran

Singapore court declines stay of Byju Raveendran's six-month jail sentence

Byju Raveendran

Singapore court declines stay on Byju Raveendran's 6-month jail sentence

Supreme Court

Parsvnath case: Settlement talks can't stall insolvency once default found

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds rejection of ₹85 cr insolvency plea against Essar Power Gujaratpremium

 
The case is part of the ongoing insolvency process involving Byju's, which has faced financial stress, legal disputes with lenders, and multiple regulatory and operational challenges over the past year.
 
The matter will now come up for hearing on August 31, when the tribunal is expected to consider the validity of the lenders' claim and decide whether the insolvency bidding process can resume.
 

More From This Section

Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sona Comstar results, auto component stocks India, EV auto suppliers India, electric vehicle demand, Q4FY26 earnings, Motilal Oswal Research, ICICI Securities, Nomura Research India, EV traction motors, auto sector outloo

Sona Comstar eyes 10x revenue growth with robotics, AI and acquisitions

Santosh Iyer, MD&CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

Mercedes-Benz India sees strong festive demand; new CLA sold out for 2026

Infosys

Infosys names Ashiss Kumar Dash next CEO and MD from April 1, 2027

Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa picks London Stock Exchange for Airtel Money listing in H2

Ultratech Cement

UltraTech Cement board approves ₹5,000 crore fundraise through NCDs

Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's NCLT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Zim vs India Live StreamingStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Stations Closed TodayVishal Mega Mart Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayHFCL Share PriceDr Reddy's Share PriceJana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1Upcoming Q1 ResultsVishal Mega Mart Q1 Result