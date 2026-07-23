NCLT pauses Byju's insolvency bidding till Aug 31, giving founders relief
The tribunal stayed the bidding process after Byju Raveendran and Riju Ravindran challenged the admission of a ₹11,433 crore claim by US term loan lenders
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
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The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, on Wednesday stayed the insolvency bidding process of Think & Learn Private Limited, the parent company of edtech firm Byju's, until the next hearing on August 31, providing temporary relief to the company's founders.
The tribunal directed the resolution professional (RP) not to proceed with the issuance of Form G — the invitation for expressions of interest from prospective buyers — or finalise the list of prospective resolution applicants until further orders.
The stay came after an application filed by Byju's founders, Byju Raveendran and Riju Ravindran, challenging the admission of a ₹11,433 crore claim submitted by the representative of the company's US term loan lenders. The founders argued that allowing the claim to stand without scrutiny could significantly influence the corporate insolvency resolution process and affect the outcome of any bidding.
Accepting the need to examine the issue, the NCLT ordered that the bidding process remain on hold until the matter is heard in detail.
The decision temporarily halts the next stage of the insolvency proceedings, preventing potential buyers from entering the process while the tribunal considers the founders' objections. However, the order does not end the insolvency proceedings; it merely pauses the invitation and selection of resolution applicants.
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The case is part of the ongoing insolvency process involving Byju's, which has faced financial stress, legal disputes with lenders, and multiple regulatory and operational challenges over the past year.
The matter will now come up for hearing on August 31, when the tribunal is expected to consider the validity of the lenders' claim and decide whether the insolvency bidding process can resume.
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Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's NCLT
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:01 PM IST