NCLT pauses Byju's insolvency bidding till Aug 31, giving founders relief

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, on Wednesday stayed the insolvency bidding process of Think & Learn Private Limited, the parent company of edtech firm Byju's, until the next hearing on August 31, providing temporary relief to the company's founders.

The tribunal directed the resolution professional (RP) not to proceed with the issuance of Form G — the invitation for expressions of interest from prospective buyers — or finalise the list of prospective resolution applicants until further orders.

The stay came after an application filed by Byju's founders, Byju Raveendran and Riju Ravindran, challenging the admission of a ₹11,433 crore claim submitted by the representative of the company's US term loan lenders. The founders argued that allowing the claim to stand without scrutiny could significantly influence the corporate insolvency resolution process and affect the outcome of any bidding.