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Home / Companies / News / NCLT stays ₹16-cr sale of Byju's K3-linked assets, flags valuation concerns

NCLT stays ₹16-cr sale of Byju's K3-linked assets, flags valuation concerns

The NCLT has ordered status quo on assets sold by Byju's parent Think and Learn, amid allegations that assets worth ₹1.5 billion were sold for ₹160 million

Byju's K3 Education, NCLT order, Think and Learn, asset auction, Byju's insolvency, resolution professional, Comprint Tech Solutions, asset sale dispute, NCLT Bengaluru

The NCLT has halted further disposal of assets auctioned by Think and Learn amid allegations that assets worth around ₹1.5 billion were sold for about ₹160 million. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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The insolvency tribunal NCLT has ordered a status quo on the assets sold by the resolution professional of Think and Learn Private Limited, the parent entity of debt-ridden edutech firm Byju's, in one of its subsidiaries.

The Bengaluru-based bench of the NCLT has put a hold on any further disposal of Byju's K3 Education's assets till the next hearing on September 21 amid allegations that assets worth around ₹150 crore were sold for just about ₹16 crore.

"The RP of TLPL (Think and Learn Private Limited) and the said newly impleaded Respondent are directed to maintain status quo in respect of the articles/equipment/assets auctioned under notice dated August 2, 2026, issued by the former, till next date," said a two-member bench.

 

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order came earlier this week over a plea moved by the resolution professional (RP) of Byju's K3 Education, which is also facing insolvency proceedings, and Kritikal Solutions, seeking protection of the assets pending verification of ownership and auction proceeds.

They had contended that even the RP of TLPL has not produced any documentary evidence of the articles auctioned, to claim ownership.

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Moreover, the bidder, Comprint Tech Solutions, to whom the assets were sold has its registered address in an under-construction building which was found locked on repeat visits. At least 15 vehicles loaded with the assets had already left the warehouse for Mumbai in the preceding days, they said.

"Since the articles worth about ₹150 crore have been auctioned for about ₹16 crore, the bidder is likely to get rid of same to save itself from being entangled in litigation," the NCLT noted in its order.

Moreover, the suspended directors of Byju's supported the plea and said that there was no need to hurry to auction the articles in the way it has all been processed.

They submitted that CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) is being conducted for revival of TLPL and does not call for auction of its assets and that too for meagre value.

The tribunal noted that the current status of the auctioned assets was "not known", and held that a stay on any further alienation was warranted at this stage.

"It is not going to irretrievably prejudice anybody, including the successful bidder," it said, adding that the status quo would hold "at least until some concrete evidence comes up".

The NCLT allowed an application to implead Comprint Tech Solutions as a party to the proceedings and directed it to file, within a week, a sworn inventory of the assets it had purchased, along with their storage location and supporting photographs.

The RP of TLPL was also directed to comply within a week with an earlier order of August 20 requiring it to furnish transaction-related details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NCLT Byju's National Company Law Tribunal Company News

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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 7:16 PM IST