NCLT stays order approving Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25 crore repayment plan

A five-member Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday stayed the August 25 order passed by a smaller bench in the personal insolvency case involving Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra, Bar and Bench reported.

Under the plan, Chandra proposed to pay ₹6.25 crore to creditors against admitted claims of ₹22,006.57 crore. A further ₹25 lakh was set aside to meet the costs of the insolvency process.

The Bench said there was no clear majority view in the earlier orders. It has therefore decided to hear the matter afresh and issued notices to all parties, the news report said.

Why was the case referred to a third member? The repayment plan was initially heard by an NCLT Bench comprising Judicial Member Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj and Technical Member Reena Sinha Puri. The two members gave different opinions on the proposal. Bhardwaj supported approval of the plan only for creditors who had backed it. He also proposed allowing dissenting creditors, including banks and financial institutions, to take separate steps to recover their dues, the news report said. The tribunal also restrained Chandra from alienating any property, either directly or indirectly, while the case is being heard.

Puri rejected the plan, citing serious flaws in the process followed by the resolution professional.