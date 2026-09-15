NCPCR summons Capgemini VP over alleged abuse at Bengaluru day-care centre

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned a vice-president of Capgemini to determine culpability in the alleged child abuse at a day-care centre operated by the company in Bengaluru, sources told Business Standard. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

An email sent to Capgemini seeking a response did not elicit any response.

Earlier this year, in July, videos showing children allegedly being abused and ill-treated at an on-campus day-care facility run by a third-party service provider for Capgemini surfaced, following which the company shut down the facility.

In a statement, the company had then said it was “cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts.”

“At Capgemini, the safety and wellbeing of every child remain our highest priority. The situation reported at the daycare facility in Bengaluru, operated by the external provider Little Scholars, is being treated with the utmost seriousness,” the company had then said in a statement.

Following the incident, Capgemini said it was reassessing all the third-party day-care service providers across all its centres in India.