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Home / Companies / News / NDR InvIT to raise ₹726.8 crore via preferential issue to fund acquisitions

NDR InvIT to raise ₹726.8 crore via preferential issue to fund acquisitions

Funds to be used for asset acquisitions including NDR Space and capex needs, as InvIT looks to expand its warehousing and industrial parks portfolio across key markets

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Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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NDR InvIT, India’s first perpetual warehousing and industrial parks infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) listed on the National Stock Exchange, has announced a preferential issue aggregating up to Rs 726.8 crore.
 
The proceeds from the issue are proposed to be utilised towards the acquisition of assets, starting with the acquisition of NDR Space Private Limited, and to fund capital expenditure requirements, in line with the InvIT’s growth strategy.
 
The preferential issue, undertaken in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations for InvITs, will see an aggregate infusion of up to Rs 726.8 crore in cash consideration.
 
 
In parallel, the InvIT has entered into Securities Purchase Agreements (SPAs) with NDR Unique Space Private Limited, NDR Bigbox Private Limited, and NDR Space Private Limited, along with their respective shareholders, for the acquisition of a 100 per cent shareholding and economic interest in the target entities.
 
NDR Unique Space and NDR Bigbox were funded through a mix of cash consideration from the bonds issuance of Rs 410 crore, anchored by International Finance Corporation (IFC) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL). The total swap of units for all three assets amounts to Rs 120.5 crore.

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Sandeep Jain, chief financial officer, NDR InvIT, said the preferential issue, along with the proposed acquisitions, marks an important step in the InvIT’s growth journey. "The capital raise enhances our ability to pursue high-quality opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. We remain focused on expanding our portfolio across key markets, strengthening our platform, and delivering long-term value to our unitholders,” he said.
 
These initiatives are aligned with NDR InvIT’s strategy to scale its portfolio of high-quality warehousing and industrial assets, supported by strong demand fundamentals and a focus on sustainable growth, the InvIT noted on Monday.
 
The InvIT’s portfolio spans 22.17 million square feet across 75 warehouses and 42 industrial parks in 18 Indian cities, with over 100 tenants.
 
Additionally, with 11 million square feet of leasing in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), industrial and warehousing demand across the top eight Indian cities remained strong, witnessing a 22 per cent year-on-year growth driven by third-party logistics firms, according to Colliers, a consultancy firm.

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Topics : InvIT Warehousing NSE

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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