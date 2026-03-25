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Home / Companies / News / NDR InvIT raises ₹410 crore via bonds to expand warehousing portfolio

NDR InvIT raises ₹410 crore via bonds to expand warehousing portfolio

NDR InvIT Trust on Wednesday announced raising Rs 410 crore through the issuance of bonds primarily for the acquisition of logistics and warehousing portfolio across key markets in the country.

warehouse

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

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NDR InvIT Trust on Wednesday announced raising ₹410 crore through the issuance of bonds primarily for the acquisition of logistics and warehousing portfolio across key markets in the country.

The issuance was anchored by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), with participation from India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL), which subscribed to ₹205 crore of the total issue, NDR InviT said.

The bonds are secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures with a tenor of 5-years and carry a coupon of 7.61 per cent.

"NDR InviT announces the successful closure of its ₹410 crore bond issuance, which was fully subscribed, reflecting strong investor demand for high-quality infrastructure-backed assets," the company said.

 

The issuance is rated AAA (Stable) by leading rating agencies, indicating a high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations, the company said, adding the strong participation from marquee institutional investors underscores continued confidence in NDR InvIT's business model, asset quality, and growth strategy.

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"This successful fundraise is a testament to the institutional confidence reposed in us and the quality of our assets. The participation of marquee investors is a validation of our long-term strategy of creating a diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets. We are committed to disciplined growth and delivering consistent and predictable returns to our investors," said Sandeep Jain, CFO, NDR InvIT.

The proceeds from the issuance will be primarily utilised towards the acquisition of warehousing assets, in line with the Trust's strategy to expand its high-quality logistics and warehousing portfolio across key markets in India, it said.

This capital raise will further strengthen NDR InvIT's platform and support its long-term growth plans in the infrastructure sector, the company stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

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