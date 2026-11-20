While the Technology Development Board (TDB), another second-level fund manager, has announced its first cohort of companies and is preparing to select the second, BIRAC has yet to make a formal announcement, despite having shortlisted seven to eight companies.

A detailed email sent to the Department of Science and Technology and BIRAC seeking an update on the selection process, reasons for the delay and expected disbursement timelines did not elicit a response.

One of the sticking points has been the funding structure, said some founders. Unlike TDB, which is extending low-interest loans, BIRAC has proposed a combination of debt and equity financing. According to several founders, negotiations have dragged on over the investment terms and the extent of equity dilution that startups may have to accept.

At the launch of the call for proposals in February this year, BIRAC had said the evaluation of applications would be completed within eight weeks of receiving proposals, with funds expected to be disbursed within 12 weeks of evaluation. However, the process has dragged on well beyond the stipulated timelines.

A person at BIRAC involved in the selection process said, “The funding structure is an important consideration. While low-interest loans offer a relati­vely straightforward financing route, a combination of debt and equity requires clarity on valuation, dilution, and other terms. That is why negotiations are taking longer than anticipated.”

BIRAC’s relative inexperien­ce in structuring debt and equity investments is also understood to have contributed to the delay. Traditionally, the organisation has operated largely as a grant-giving institution. Working out investment term sheets and agreements under the RDI framework is taking additional time, sources said.

However, several sources familiar with the process said the applications were in the final stage, with the finer details of the agreements being ironed out. The formal announcement is likely to follow once the agreements are finalised.

The delay, meanwhile, has been weighing on startups awaiting funding, particularly those working on capital-intensive biotech projects. One founder, whose startup is part of the maiden cohort, said rising costs of manpower, equipment, and raw materials had pushed up project expenses.

“Compared with the beginning of the year, when we submitted our applications and detailed our project plans, expenses have risen by around 10 per cent. The uncertainty over the timing of funding has complicated financial planning,” the founder said. “By the time the funding comes through, the original project cost estimates may no longer hold.”

Another founder raised concerns over the uncertainty surrounding limited partner commitments, which were based on earlier business valuations and revenue projections.

“The commitments were made based on certain valuations and revenue projections. With the funding process getting delayed, those assumptions are changing. It creates uncertainty for both the startup and the investors who are expected to participate,” the founder said.

The RDI framework provides financing of up to 50 per cent of the assessed project cost, with startups required to arrange the remaining amount through self-financing or commercial sources.

Consequently, a few startups have written separately to BIRAC, flagging concerns over the delay and seeking clarity on disbursement timelines. Some founders said they received tim­ely responses, while others poin­ted to delays in communication.

“There has been very little communication on the status of applications. We (startups) have invested considerable time and resources in preparing proposals, but there is no clear mechanism to track the status of applications or when a decision can be expected. We do not even know the complete list of companies selected for the first cohort,” one of the founders quoted above added.