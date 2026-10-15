Nestle India Q2FY27 net profit rises 35.9% to ₹1,010 cr; stock falls 7.8%

Nestlé India’s consolidated net profit increased 35.9 per cent to ₹1,009.6 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2FY27) on the back of strong sales and volume growth.

However, the stock of the KITKAT maker was the top NIFTY loser as it closed 7.5 per cent lower at ₹1,2800 apiece in Thursday’s trade and had hit a low of ₹1,259.70 apiece on the BSE as the company called out rising inflation, particularly food inflation a reality. This is the worst single-day fall since March 23, 2020 when the stock dropped -8.57 per cent.

“We remain focused on navigating these external challenges through continuous innovation and renovation, sustained investments behind our brands, and an intensified focus on productivity and operational efficiencies to mitigate commodity cost pressures,” Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said in its results release.

The maker of Maggi noodles and Nescafé coffee said revenue from operations grew 20.3 per cent to ₹6,788.3 crore compared with the same period last year.

The company’s profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was up 31.8 per cent to ₹1,618.6 crore in the quarter ended September.

Tiwary said in the release that during the quarter, the company saw strong and broad-based growth across all product groups, driven by double-digit volume growth.

“We continued to focus on efficiencies across our operations while significantly increasing investments behind our brands, with advertising and marketing spends up by 46 per cent,” he added.

In its commodity outlook, the company said, “Coffee and wheat are expected to remain range-bound, while sugar and edible oils have stabilised at elevated levels. Cocoa remains volatile due to weather-driven crop concerns in key origins. Milk prices have strengthened seasonally but should ease as flush supplies arrive.”

In confectionery, the company saw another strong quarter of volume-led double-digit growth, driven by continued market share gains in KITKAT and sustained momentum across MUNCH and MILKYBAR, it said. The powdered and liquid beverages product group delivered another quarter of strong, volume-led growth, while the prepared dishes and cooking aids product group delivered strong growth.

The milk products and nutrition product group saw strong, broad-based growth with investments in brand building and portfolio optimisation, and the pet food business delivered strong double-digit growth, supported by sharper consumer engagement on digital platforms and a focused route to market, the company said.

Nestlé India’s sales via e-commerce also continued their strong trajectory, driven by sustained shopper engagement, portfolio breadth and focused channel-specific execution. The channel's growth was led by quick commerce.

General trade also delivered robust, double-digit growth across town classes, led by strong momentum in rural markets.

“Continued expansion of rural distribution touchpoints enhanced our direct reach and strengthened market coverage,” Tiwary said.