FMCG major Nestle India on Friday said it has received a demand of ₹36.36 lakh from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), including damages and a penalty of over ₹20 lakh for the period 2012-2019.

The order has been issued by the Regional Office of EPFO, Mysuru, under section 7Q and 14B of the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has received an order from the Regional Office of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation demanding an amount of ₹36,36,548, which includes an amount of ₹20,09,516 on account of damages/penalty for the period of 2012-2019 under PF Code," it said.

The order, received by the company on November 26, 2026, has no material impact on its financials, operations or other activities, the filing added.

Under Section 7Q of the EPF Act, an employer is liable to pay interest on amounts due under the Act, while Section 14B empowers the EPFO to recover damages in the form of a penalty in cases of default in payment of provident fund contributions and other statutory dues.

Nestle India is one of the country's leading food and beverage companies, with brands including Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Milkmaid and Everyday in its portfolio.

Shares of Nestle India were trading at ₹1,316.90 on BSE during the afternoon, down 0.29 per cent from the previous close.