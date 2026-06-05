Nestle India's Tiwary sees affordability driving consumption trends in FY26

“Food inflation and affordability continued to influence everyday choices. Urban demand remained relatively resilient, while premium segments stayed comparatively stable. Rural recovery was shaped by monsoon outcomes, farm income and government support. Globally, geopolitical developments continued to affect energy, freight and key input costs,” he said.

"Over the course of the year, we focused on the fundamentals, delivering double-digit, volume-led growth with strong market share gains," he said.

He also said that across India, aspirations are rising and, with them, expectations. Consumer preferences, Tiwary said, are shaped by region, culture, habit, life stage and occasion, which creates complexity but also headroom for growth.

“It is our ambition to serve that diversity with creativity, consistency and quality that is uncompromising. The environment will remain dynamic, but our priorities are clear,” he said.

He opened his letter to shareholders by talking about his personal journey with Nestlé products.

“I grew up with Nestlé products, so stepping into this role feels especially close to home. I fondly remember my mother sending me to Raju ki dukaan (Raju's shop), our neighbourhood kiraanawala, to pick up a tin of my favourite MILKMAID condensed milk. Those simple, everyday moments have stayed with me. From its iconic white tin to a modern re-sealable pouch, MILKMAID has evolved with the times while remaining a trusted part of Indian homes across generations. Formats may change, but trust stands the test of time,” he reminisced.

In the previous financial year, Nestlé India focused on its top priorities, which include consumer centricity, penetration-led volume growth, reinvestment behind brands and capacity, and accelerating tech-enabled sales and operations.

Tiwary said that a decade ago, Nestlé India was largely an urban company, but in 2019 it started its RUrban journey (rural + urban) as it began to deepen its presence in smaller towns and, from 2025, further penetrated rural markets.

“Rural India remains one of our most significant growth opportunities, given both the pace of demand expansion and the headroom we still have to deepen our presence,” he said.

He explained that rural India is highly heterogeneous, citing examples of differences in consumption patterns across different parts of the country, including taste preferences, price points, formats and occasions.

“Operational flexibility is essential because demand can change from one side of the street to the other. It allows us to calibrate assortment, pack-price architecture, activation and route-to-market execution to local needs, thereby strengthening category relevance and accelerating penetration,” he explained.

In FY26, the maker of KitKat advanced its structural cost-efficiency agenda and delivered its highest-ever operational cost savings, he said, as the company leveraged technology to eliminate costs that did not add value to consumers and customers.

He also said that the company uses technology to improve decision-making.