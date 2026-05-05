Netradyne acquires Moove to expand AI fleet safety business in Europe

SoftBank-backed Netradyne has acquired Moove Connected Mobility, expanding its presence in Europe as it looks to grow its AI-powered fleet safety business.

The deal combines Netradyne’s edge intelligence platform with Moove’s local operations and customer base across major European markets, positioning the company to serve enterprise fleet customers across the region. The company did not reveal the value of the transaction.

Following the acquisition, Moove will become part of Netradyne Europe, serving as a central operating hub for regional sales, customer engagement, partnerships and market development. The combined organisation will allow Netradyne to accelerate growth in Europe while maintaining close proximity to customers, regulators and ecosystem partners.

“Europe is a critical pillar of our global strategy,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne. “This acquisition reflects a clear commitment to building long-term presence, leadership and trust in the region. By bringing together Moove’s local expertise and relationships with Netradyne’s AI platform, we are uniquely positioned to support European fleets at scale while staying deeply anchored in the region.”

Moove’s leadership team brings decades of experience navigating Europe’s regulatory, operational and cultural landscape for commercial mobility. Jeroen Bruinooge, former CEO of Moove Connected Mobility, will assume the role of SVP & GM, Europe at Netradyne, focused on leading Netradyne’s European go-to-market strategy, regional partnerships and customer success.

Together, the combined teams will focus on delivering practical, intelligent solutions that help fleet operators improve safety outcomes, enhance driver performance and gain consistent operational insights. The acquisition also strengthens Netradyne’s ability to support global customers seeking a unified, AI-powered fleet platform across North America, Europe and Asia.

This move reflects Netradyne’s broader mission to build a global AI company with regional depth, local accountability and long-term investment in the markets it serves. The firm is backed by marquee investors including SoftBank, Reliance, M12 (Microsoft’s venture arm) and Point72 Ventures.

In January 2025, Netradyne became India’s first unicorn of the year and now serves customers across India, the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.