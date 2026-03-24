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NeuEN to supply 10,000 TPA green hydrogen to Numaligarh refinery

NeuEN Green Energy will supply 10,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery, with a new facility in Assam expected to be operational by 2028

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The company will develop a production facility at NRL’s refinery in Assam, supported by a long-term offtake arrangement. The project, expected to be operational in 2028, will integrate renewable energy with storage systems for round-the-clock operations. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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NeuEN Green Energy, a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, announced that it has secured a contract to supply 10 thousand tonnes per annum (KTPA) of green hydrogen to Numaligarh Refinery (NRL).
 
The company will develop a production facility at NRL’s refinery in Assam, supported by a long-term offtake arrangement. The project, expected to be operational in 2028, will integrate renewable energy with storage systems for round-the-clock operations.
 
“Through NeuEN, we are strengthening our presence across the green hydrogen value chain and progressing towards becoming a supplier of clean energy solutions. Securing this project through competitive bidding reflects both the evolving maturity of the green hydrogen sector and our focus on developing scalable, market-aligned solutions,” BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Khanna said.
 
 
He added that the company will focus on building robust execution capabilities and contributing meaningfully to industrial decarbonisation and India’s long-term energy security.
 
Commenting on the development, Vipul Tuli, President and CEO, Renewables, West, and CEO, Hydrogen Business, Sembcorp, said: “The landmark tariff achieved demonstrates the importance of well-structured long-term offtake contracts.”
 
Sembcorp has a 7.6 gigawatt renewable energy portfolio in India. Bharat Petroleum is the second-largest Indian oil marketing company in India, engaged in refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products.
 
BPCL refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined capacity of 35.3 million metric tonnes per annum. It has electric vehicle charging stations at more than 6,500 fuel stations, and is targeting to become a net-zero energy company by 2040.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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