New Era targets closure for ₹20,000 cr coal gasification project by Dec

The facility near Nagpur, among the largest coal gasification and carbon capture plants being planned in India, will gasify 5 million tonnes of coal annually to produce critical industrial chemicals and fuels used across sectors such as fertilisers, mining, textiles, and packaging.

The project is being developed in two phases requiring total investment of around $3 billion over three years. In the first phase, the company will invest around $1 billion, followed by an additional $2 billion investment in the second phase, founder and managing director Balasaheb Darade told Business Standard.

"Currently, we are talking about a $1 billion investment to gasify around 1.2 million to 1.6 million tonnes of coal in the first phase. This will be doubled in the second phase. Overall, we are looking at a capacity to gasify around 5 MTPA coal when the plant is fully commissioned," he said in an interview.

The ongoing West Asia crisis and the resulting energy shock have exposed India's import dependence for key fuel inputs for the economy. The crisis has prompted policy efforts by the government to reignite investor interest in coal gasification that can cut these costly imports and boost self-reliance.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved a ₹37,500 crore incentive scheme to promote the gasification of surface coal and lignite, marking India's biggest push so far to build a domestic coal-to-chemical ecosystem with the potential to attract ₹3 lakh crore in investment.

New Era Cleantech's Chandrapur plant will produce ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and mono ethylene glycol in the first phase, with future expansion into products including dimethyl ether (DME) used for blending in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), urea, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and ethanol.

"For the first phase, our equity is already tied up. Finalising the debt of around 70 per cent of the cost will go hand in hand with the EPC orders. We have already received interest from multiple players to raise debt and we will be taking action on that in the next few months," Darade said.

He added that the company is strategising to ensure 80-90 per cent of the equipment for the project is sourced locally. It hopes to start negotiations for EPC orders once the current engineering phase of the project is over.

"Unlike a power or steel plant, for us, CO2 is a monetisable entity, rather than a problem. We are following a multi-product strategy to hedge the high capex and offtake risks involved on the input side. We are working on the strategy to produce a range of multiple high-value products for industrial applications," Darade said.