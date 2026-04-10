New India Assurance shares rise nearly 20% after FY26 business update

Shares of New India Assurance closed 19.78 per cent higher on Thursday at ₹155.90 on the BSE after the company reported 10.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in premium collection in financial year 2025–26 (FY26) and a marginal increase in market share to 12.74 per cent from 12.56 per cent last year.

Shares of the company surged nearly 19.99 per cent to ₹156.15 on the BSE, marginally correcting from the day’s high.

“The recent stock rally is partly driven by activity in mid- and small-cap stocks, supported by short-term stability and growth in premium collection and improvement in market share of New India Assurance. Also, the company has attractive valuations with price-to-book near or below 1,” said Sunny Agrawal, DVP and head of fundamental research at SBI Securities.

According to the General Insurance Council, the non-life insurance industry witnessed 9.3 per cent YoY growth to ₹3.36 trillion. The general insurance industry recorded 8 per cent YoY growth to ₹2.78 trillion, of which New India Assurance reported 10.87 per cent YoY growth to ₹42,821.8 crore.

“The stock has given a consolidation breakout, and it has reclaimed its 50 DMA, leading to a sharp rally in the stock price. The set-up looks like it might continue moving up in the near term as well, potentially reaching 170. However, post a sharp rally, it is advised to enter a long position in the counter on dips towards 148–150, keeping a stop loss below 140,” said Rupak De, senior technical analyst, LKP Securities.