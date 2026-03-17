New Renault Duster launched in India; prices start at ₹10.49 lakh

Renault India, the wholly owned subsidiary of French carmaker Renault Group, on Tuesday announced the launch of the all-new Renault Duster, with turbo petrol prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and dispatches now underway nationwide.

Built on the advanced Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), the new Renault Duster has been developed with a clear focus on structural robustness, efficiency and future-readiness. The company said its true SUV proportions, best-in-segment approach and departure angles, and high ground clearance reinforce off-road credibility while supporting everyday usability.

The new Renault Duster combines strong performance with best ride and handling, engineered and tested specifically for Indian driving conditions. The Turbo TCe 160 delivers 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT calibrated for Indian conditions or a 6-speed manual transmission. Vehicle dynamics have been validated by IDIADA across ride, handling, steering and braking performance, with the chassis tuned for stability, comfort and confidence across varied Indian road surfaces.

ALSO READ: Renault launches Duster 2026: Check features, specs Inside, the driver-focused cockpit features improved ergonomics, strong outward visibility and enhanced seating comfort, alongside Google Automotive Services integrated into the OpenR Link multimedia system for seamless access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play.

The new Duster is offered in five trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Key highlights include full LED lighting, OpenR Link multimedia with Google built-in, panoramic sunroof and electric-powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 17 ADAS features, and a 360-degree camera.

Strong early demand has been led by the Turbo TCe 160, which accounts for over 90 per cent of petrol bookings across markets. Customers can access a special introductory price of Rs 10.29 lakh until March 31, 2026, through the R-Pass pre-booking programme. Renault is also introducing flexible subscription options alongside a 7-year Renault Forever warranty for customers adhering to scheduled maintenance at authorised Renault service centres.

According to Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault India, “The new Renault Duster reflects exactly what Indian customers expect today: strong performance, real-world durability and everyday usability. With 163 PS from the Turbo TCe 160 and the advanced RGMP platform, it delivers genuine gains in ride, handling and robustness. Backed by flexible ownership options including subscription and a 7-year warranty, the SUV is engineered for how India actually drives.”

The E-Tech Strong Hybrid combines a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kilowatt-hour battery, enabling up to 80 per cent EV driving in city conditions while balancing efficiency with performance. In major metro markets, nearly 40 per cent of customers opted for the hybrid during pre-bookings, and Renault confirmed that planned hybrid capacity for 2026 is already fully allocated, with bookings set to reopen ahead of deliveries around Diwali.