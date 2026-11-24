Blackstone-backed real estate investment trust (Reit) Nexus Select Trust has acquired North Kolkata's Diamond Plaza Mall for ₹355 crore, adding another asset to its retail portfolio in eastern India, real estate consultancy Anarock, which concluded the transaction, said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gautam Vaswani, chief acquisition officer at Nexus Select Trust, said: “Diamond Plaza marks a great entry point for Nexus into East India, complementing our existing management of South City Mall in Kolkata. We remain highly optimistic about the region, given its enormous growth potential and the significant headroom for organised retail.”

The mall, spread across 396,609 square feet of leasable area, was developed and is managed by Super Diamond Enterprises.

“As the only major mall in North Kolkata, Diamond Plaza has impeccable location attributes. The mall sits in an established, mostly residential belt and is an integral part of daily life for its residents. Thanks to the very short commute, footfalls come primarily from repeat neighbourhood visits,” said Vivek Kajaria, vice-chairman of Diamond Group.

Current tenants include PVR Cinemas, Timezone, HomeTown, Reliance Digital, Pantaloons, Max, Manyavar, Allen Solly, Pepe Jeans, Bata, Metro Shoes, Woodland, Imagine and Turtle.

Food and beverage operators include Barbeque Nation, Domino's, Mitra Cafe, Bhojohori Manna and Rang De Basanti Dhaba.

The acquisition expands Nexus Select Trust's footprint in eastern India.

Before the acquisition, the Reit held 19 malls spanning 10.7 million square feet across 15 cities.

According to Anarock Research & Advisory, Grade A mall vacancy in Kolkata stood at 1.3 per cent in the first half of 2026, among the lowest across seven major cities.

Jessore Road has a dense catchment, limited competition and improving transport links, the consultancy said.

Ground-floor rentals in the micro-market range between ₹175 and ₹200 per square foot per month.

With demand for quality retail space rising, rentals are expected to remain firm and appreciate by 10-20 per cent over the next three to five years, according to Anarock.

“Grade A mall vacancy in Kolkata is at historic lows, and a well-established, fully tenanted mall in such a dense catchment is a highly advantageous asset. The lack of available land parcels in the micro-market restricts the possibility of new mall supply in the future,” said Soumendu Chatterjee, senior executive director at Anarock Group, who led the transaction.