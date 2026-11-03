Nexus Select Trust, India's first publicly listed retail-focused real estate investment trust (Reit), recorded an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net operating income (NOI) to ₹504 crore in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2FY27), driven by strong consumption and leasing momentum, the company said in a statement announcing its quarterly results on Tuesday. Dalip Sehgal, executive director and chief executive officer of Nexus Select Trust, said the Reit's strong performance came despite much of the festive season shifting to the third quarter. “This performance reflects the resilience of our portfolio and the strength of our operational execution in a challenging environment,” he said. The trust declared a distribution of ₹359 crore, or ₹2.367 per unit, up 8 per cent YoY. This marks the 13th consecutive quarter in which the trust has made a 100 per cent distribution payout to unitholders. The trust's portfolio comprises 19 malls with a gross leasable area of 10.7 million square feet (msf) across 15 cities, three hotels with 450 keys and three office assets with a gross leasable area of 1.3 msf. During the quarter, the trust announced its entry into India's Northeast through a transaction to develop a Grade-A mall and hotel in Guwahati. This marks the first step in its broader strategy to establish a presence in the high-potential consumption markets of East and Northeast India, with Guwahati offering an entry point into the region, the company said. Meanwhile, Siddharth Nawal, managing director and CEO-designate of Nexus Select Trust, said the Reit was well positioned to achieve its ambition of doubling its portfolio by 2030. “Backed by a strong balance sheet, low leverage and nearly $1 billion in available debt headroom, we are well positioned to capitalise on attractive inorganic growth opportunities and continue scaling our platform,” Nawal added.