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Home / Companies / News / NHPC Q4 result: Profit grows 68% to ₹1,549 cr; income rises to ₹3,120 cr

NHPC Q4 result: Profit grows 68% to ₹1,549 cr; income rises to ₹3,120 cr

Annual net profit was at ₹4,220.46 crore as against ₹3,411.73 crore, and total income was at ₹12,686.09 crore as compared to ₹11,614.61 crore earlier

NHPC, Hydro power

he company's board also approved final dividend of 21 paise per equity share for FY26| Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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State-owned NHPC has posted over 68 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,549.42 crore for March quarter 2025-26, supported by higher revenues.

It had logged a profit of ₹919.63 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Total income during the period increased to ₹3,120.52 crore from ₹2,557.71 crore in fourth quarter of 2024-25.

Annual net profit was at ₹4,220.46 crore as against ₹3,411.73 crore. Total income was at ₹12,686.09 crore as compared to ₹11,614.61 crore earlier.

The company's board also approved final dividend of 21 paise per equity share for FY26.

 

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In a separate statement, NHPC said during FY 2025-26, it added capacity of 1850 MW by commissioning 3 projects, namely Subansiri Lower Project (750 MW out of 2000), Parbati-II Project (800 MW) and Karnisar Solar Project (300 MW). This is the highest capacity addition during any fiscal in its history.

Further, power stations of the company achieved generation of 23307 Million Units (MUs) in FY 2025-26 with installed capacity of 7401 MW from 25 power stations on standalone basis.

NHPC, along with its subsidiaries and joint ventures, presently has an installed capacity of 9333 MW from 31 power stations and is engaged in the construction of 17 projects aggregating to a total installed capacity of 9204 MW.

It also has 9 projects with aggregate capacity of 10263 MW under clearance stage and 9 projects with aggregate capacity of 9830 MW in survey and investigation stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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