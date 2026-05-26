NHPC raises ₹2k crore at tight coupon of 7.67% through 15-year bonds

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on Tuesday raised ₹2,000 crore through 15-year bonds at a coupon of 7.67 per cent in a tightly priced issue, sources said. The issue comprised a base size of ₹500 crore and a greenshoe option of ₹500 crore.

According to market participants, NHPC accepted ₹2,000 crore against total bids aggregating around ₹8,700 crore, demonstrating the extent of institutional appetite for high-quality long-duration assets. Such a strong bid-cover for a 15-year unsecured structure is significant and reflects the scarcity premium currently available to top-rated issuers, they said, adding that the issuer secured such rates partly because its annual borrowing requirement is relatively modest. Had the borrowing programme been significantly larger, the pricing would likely have been materially higher.

NHPC is a government-owned power company in India primarily engaged in developing, operating, and maintaining hydroelectric power projects.

“The strong response to the NHPC bond issue once again underlines the current demand-supply imbalance in India’s long-term ‘AAA’ bond market. Despite volatile market conditions, high-quality issuers with limited supply are able to achieve exceptionally competitive pricing because large institutional investors continue to face regulatory and asset-liability-driven requirements for long-duration paper,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.

The 15-year bond issue was structured with 10 Separate Transferable Redeemable Principal Parts (STRPPs), under which the principal will be repaid in annual instalments instead of a bullet repayment at maturity. Principal repayments will begin on May 29, 2032, and continue annually until May 29, 2041, allowing investors to receive staggered cash flows over the life of the bond.

“The STRPP structure has also played an important role in enhancing investor interest. By creating multiple stripped cash flow components across maturities from 2032 to 2041, the structure provides flexibility to different categories of investors, including insurers, pension funds, and long-term liability-driven investors seeking specific duration buckets,” Srinivasan said, adding that the oversubscription also highlights that investor appetite remains robust for quality issuers despite cautious broader market sentiment. It reinforces the view that investors are willing to absorb sizeable duration risk when supported by strong credit profiles and well-structured issuances.