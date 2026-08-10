NHPC targets ₹15K cr capex in FY27 amid expansion of hydro project pipeline

State-owned hydropower major NHPC Ltd is targeting Rs 15,000 crore in capital expenditure (capex) in the current financial year. The company currently has 8 gigawatt (GW) of hydro projects under construction, with over 10 GW of capacity at the clearance stage and 1.9 GW at the survey and investigation stage.

The public sector undertaking is also constructing pumped storage projects (PSPs) with 17.9 GW of capacity at various stages of implementation, it said in a presentation to investors.

NHPC's share in the country’s overall installed hydroelectric capacity stands at around 17 per cent, with a total operational capacity of 8,771 MW across its 24 power stations. Additionally, it has 562 megawatt (MW) of operational solar and wind power capacity. Solar power capacity under construction stands at 1,190 MW.

NHPC’s consolidated electricity generation went up 16 per cent to 29,600 million units (MU) in FY26 compared with the previous fiscal.

The company has commissioned four units of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (250 MW each), the largest hydropower station, with the latest unit commissioned in May 2026. In the last quarter, it also signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Arunachal Pradesh government for the development of the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project.

It said that the restoration work of the Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim, which was damaged due to flash floods in 2023, has been completed and the power station started commercial operations in July 2026.

NHPC’s revenue from operations increased 18.5 per cent to Rs 3,808.31 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 3,213.77 crore in Q1FY26, and net profit grew 4.15 per cent to Rs 1,178.09 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,131.16 crore in the same period last year.