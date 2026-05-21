Nibe shares skyrocket after successful trials of Suryastra rockets

Shares of Pune-based defence systems manufacturing firm Nibe Limited witnessed massive bullish momentum following the successful flight-testing of the long-range Suryastra rocket system, developed and manufactured in collaboration with Israeli defence major Elbit Systems. The new rocket system was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast.

Over the last week, Nibe Limited’s stock on the NSE surged from around ₹999 to touch an intraday high of ₹1,409.50 before closing at ₹1,290.40 on Thursday, registering an overall weekly gain of nearly 30 per cent amid heavy investor buying and elevated trading volumes.

Its shares opened at ₹1,204 and surged to the ₹1,409.50 upper circuit limit, with an impressive single-day gain of over 10.3 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation rose to around ₹1,935.94 crore, while trading activity intensified sharply with nearly 1.98 million shares changing hands during the day.

Market analysts attributed the rally largely to investor optimism surrounding the successful test-firings of the Suryastra rocket system and the maiden trial of the Vayu Astra-1 loitering munition, besides growing expectations about the company’s future role in India’s strategic defence manufacturing ecosystem under the Make in India initiative.

“This could be one of the sharpest surges seen in a defence stock in recent years, especially for a relatively emerging private-sector player,” market analysts said, attributing the rally to strong investor optimism surrounding the successful weapon trials and expectations of rising opportunities in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The stock reportedly traded in the ₹999-Rs 1,060 range during the early part of the week before witnessing sharp upward rallies in the last two trading sessions after reports emerged regarding the successful testing of the long-range guided rocket system.

Defence officials said multiple rounds of the Suryastra rocket system, including the 150-km and 300-km-range variants, were successfully test-fired over two days from Odisha’s Chandipur test facility. The consecutive trials on May 18 and 19 reportedly achieved all mission objectives with exceptional precision, validating the system’s long-range strike capability and strengthening India’s indigenous precision-guided rocket artillery programme.

The trials were conducted under a procurement order awarded earlier this year by the Indian Army under its emergency procurement framework, which fast-tracked the development and supply of the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher system along with dedicated long-range guided rockets.

According to officials and company statements, the weapon system demonstrated remarkable strike accuracy during the tests. Data gathered from the trials showed that the 150-km variant achieved a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of approximately 1.5 metres, while the 300-km-range rocket recorded a CEP of nearly 2 metres. CEP is the globally accepted military benchmark used to assess the precision of missile and rocket systems.

Defence experts said achieving such low CEP values at ranges extending up to 300 km is considered highly advanced for rocket artillery systems and places Suryastra among the more accurate long-range guided rocket systems currently under development globally. Such precision significantly improves the ability of armed forces to neutralise strategic enemy targets while minimising collateral damage.

Suryastra is a guided long-range rocket artillery system designed to target enemy command centres, radar installations, logistics hubs and critical military infrastructure deep inside hostile territory. Unlike conventional artillery systems, guided rockets employ advanced navigation and control mechanisms to maintain accuracy over long distances, making them increasingly critical in modern warfare scenarios.

Suryastra rockets are based on the Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS) technology developed by Elbit Systems and are being manufactured in India through collaboration with the Nibe Group. The system is designed to bridge the gap between traditional field artillery and heavier ballistic missile systems by offering a flexible, rapid-response and comparatively cost-effective precision-strike platform for the armed forces.

In January, the Indian Army had signed a ₹292.69 crore ($31 million) contract with Nibe Limited under emergency procurement powers for the supply of an advanced long-range rocket launcher system with strike capabilities of 150 km and 300 km. The supply will be delivered in tranches within one year.

Earlier, in July 2025, Nibe had signed a technology collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems for manufacturing advanced universal rocket launcher systems in the country, with the aim of catering to both the domestic market and foreign customers.