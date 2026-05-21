Nissin leases 3.85 lakh sq ft warehouse near Ggn for ₹65 lakh rent

Logistics firm Nissin ABC has leased 3.85 lakh square feet of warehouse space near Gurgaon at a starting monthly rent of ₹65 lakh for a period of five years. According to transaction documents with Propstack, the company will pay rent for a chargeable area of 385,704 square feet, putting the monthly rent rate at ₹17 per square foot. The land has been leased along Jhajjar-Rewari Road in Haryana from Graas Warehousing Corporation. The lease started from April 1, 2026, with the agreement applicable for five years. The agreement includes a security deposit of ₹2.62 crore and a 5 per cent annual rental escalation clause.

The deal comes at a time when warehousing demand is seeing a rise among logistics players, especially in and around Gurugram.

In October 2025, logistics firm Blue Dart had finalised a nine-year lease for 6 lakh square feet of warehousing space along Pataudi Road for a monthly rent of ₹1.09 crore.

Similarly, DHL Supply Chain India leased 97,000 square feet of warehousing space from PD Enterprises for a reported monthly rent of ₹21.3 lakh in Gurugram’s Behrampur.

CCI Group had also announced a total investment of ₹227 crore to develop a 9.5 lakh square feet Grade A warehousing facility in Gurugram last year.

According to a report on warehousing trends by realty consultancy firm Knight Frank India, warehousing transactions across India’s eight primary markets rose 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 19.3 million square feet (msf) during January-March 2026.