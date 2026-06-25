Nisus Finance eyes ₹4K cr fundraise through India-UAE property platform

Nisus Finance Services (Nisus Finance), an urban infrastructure and real estate finance firm, plans to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through a real assets investment platform focused on yield-generating and value-accretive opportunities across India's real estate sector.

The platform aims to attract capital from domestic investors as well as institutional investors, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals from the UAE.

The platform will comprise multiple investment vehicles and co-investment structures, including the Nisus Yield and Asset Multiplier Fund (NiYAM), a Category II alternative investment fund focused on structured credit-plus-equity enhancement opportunities across plotted developments, land aggregation, redevelopment projects, special situations and other asset-backed real estate transactions.

Nisus expects to raise the capital over the next 18-24 months, with a first close targeted around September-October 2026. Approximately 30-40 per cent of the corpus is expected to come from UAE-based investors.

The overall structure of the platform includes an ₹2,500-crore India offering, with an ₹1,800-crore base and an ₹700-crore greenshoe option, alongside a $140 million GIFT City structure with a $70 million base and a $70 million greenshoe option.

Nisus on Thursday noted that the launch comes amid a significant expansion in India's land-led and redevelopment opportunity set.

NiYAM plans to deploy capital across approximately 30-35 transactions, with ticket sizes ranging from ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore. Key markets include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gurugram.

The strategy will focus on four core themes — plotted development, land consolidation, redevelopment and special situations — segments where conventional lenders remain constrained in funding land acquisition, approvals and other early-stage project requirements, Nisus noted.

Amit Goenka, founder and chairperson, Nisus Finance, said, “India's next real estate cycle is increasingly being driven by land monetisation, redevelopment, plotted developments and infrastructure-led assets such as warehousing and data centres. Developers acquired land worth nearly ₹55,000 crore in 2025 alone, while Mumbai's redevelopment opportunity is estimated at around ₹4 trillion. These segments continue to face significant financing gaps because traditional lenders are often unable to fund land acquisition, approvals, redevelopment and other early-stage requirements."

Aanchal Singh, chief business development officer, Nisus Finance, said, “NiYAM, with a target corpus of ₹1,800 crore and return expectations of 24-28 per cent, marks the evolution of our strategy towards opportunities that combine structured credit with equity-linked upside."

Goenka added that, with external financing needs accounting for more than half of the construction capital requirements for recently acquired land parcels alone, NiYAM has been designed to provide structured capital where conventional financing remains constrained. "Our India-UAE presence and GIFT City structure position us to channel domestic and global capital into India's next phase of growth.”

To manage risk, the platform will maintain strict allocation parameters, with no single investment theme accounting for more than 50 per cent of the portfolio, no single city exceeding 20 per cent, and no single counterparty exposure exceeding 20 per cent, Nisus added.