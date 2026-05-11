Niva Bupa targets faster-than-industry growth in retail health insurance

Niva Bupa Health Insurance is aiming to grow its retail health insurance business significantly faster than the broader industry over the medium term, betting on its multi-distribution strategy and technology investments to expand market share in India’s rapidly growing health insurance market.

“In the medium term, around three to four years, the industry should grow retail business at 16–17 per cent. Our view is that we should be growing six to seven percentage points higher at about three-year CAGR. Since we are a multi-distribution player, we would like to continue investing in each channel. Delivering on the promise of paying claims and paying every genuine claim, and continuing to invest in digital and technology are the key focus areas,” Vishwanath Mahendra, chief financial officer of the company, said.

The standalone health insurer expects retail health insurance — currently growing at an industry rate of 16–17 per cent — to accelerate further after the government reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) on retail health policies from 18 per cent to zero.

Niva Bupa, India’s third-largest standalone health insurer, reported gross written premium (GWP) of ₹9,432.9 crore in FY26, with retail health contributing nearly 70 per cent, or ₹6,581.5 crore. The segment grew 35 per cent year-on-year.

The company also saw customers opting for larger policies with additional riders and benefits after the GST reduction, resulting in an increase in average ticket sizes.

At the same time, rising claims continued to weigh on the sector. Niva Bupa’s claims ratio rose to 64.9 per cent in FY26 from 63.8 per cent a year earlier, prompting the insurer to consider high single-digit premium revisions in health insurance products based on claims experience.

Its combined ratio — a key measure of underwriting profitability — improved to 101.4 per cent from 103 per cent last year. The insurer aims to bring the ratio below 100 per cent to 99 per cent by FY29.