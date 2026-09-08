NMDC implements wage revision for non-executives from January 2022

NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has implemented wage revision for its non-executives (workmen) with effect from January 1, 2022, following the signing of a tripartite wage settlement in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The revised structure provides for 100 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) neutralisation as on January 1, 2022, a 15 per cent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit and perks under the Cafeteria Approach at 30 per cent of Basic Pay, NMDC said in a statement.

NMDC has also introduced a Special Allowance equivalent to 5 per cent of Basic Pay for employees posted at its Bacheli, Kirandul, Donimalai and Panna Projects. The revision also includes changes to Night Shift and other allowances.

“Our workforce is the backbone of our operations, and their dedication has been instrumental in enabling NMDC to consistently contribute to India’s mineral security. This revision will strengthen their financial security and motivation, while fostering a more empowered and engaged workforce,” said Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director of NMDC.

The company said its non-executives (workmen) play a vital role in its mining operations and contribute significantly to strengthening India’s mineral security and national development.

NMDC said the wage revision ensures that the benefits of the company’s growth are shared with the workforce.