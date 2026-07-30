NMDC scouts Argentina's copper belt as critical minerals push gathers pace

The week-long visit, led by NMDC Director (Finance) Anurag Kapil, covered Mendoza, Jujuy, Catamarca, Salta, La Rioja and Río Negro, where the delegation met provincial governments, mining departments and state-owned mining companies to assess geological potential, regulatory frameworks, and possible avenues for technical cooperation and future investments.

The visit marks another step in NMDC's strategy to diversify beyond iron ore as India seeks to secure overseas supplies of critical minerals essential for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, batteries and advanced manufacturing.

Among the key areas of interest was Mendoza, where provincial authorities showcased the province's emerging copper sector and highlighted reforms aimed at attracting mining investment. Officials briefed the NMDC delegation on the Malargüe Western Mining District, a mining corridor comprising more than 100 metallic mineral exploration projects under a unified environmental review framework that is expected to accelerate copper exploration across the Andes.

Authorities also outlined Mendoza's long-term exploration potential, noting that the province remains relatively underexplored for metallic minerals despite its favourable geology.

In Jujuy, NMDC held discussions with Governor Carlos Sadir and officials from provincial mining company JEMSE on opportunities in copper, gold, lithium and rare earth elements. JEMSE proposed an agreement for technical information exchange, while both sides explored possibilities for broader cooperation in strategic minerals.

Provincial officials also highlighted Jujuy's logistical advantage through access to both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans via the bi-oceanic corridor and its established mining supply ecosystem.

The delegation later met Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and executives of state-owned mining company CAMYEN S.E., where discussions focused on responsible mineral development and leveraging NMDC's expertise in exploration, mining technology and project development.

Beyond these provinces, NMDC also held meetings with officials in Salta, La Rioja and Río Negro, exploring institutional partnerships, co-investment opportunities and cooperation in mineral exploration as part of its broader international expansion strategy.

The Argentine outreach comes at a time when global mining companies are increasingly turning to the country's vast but relatively underdeveloped copper resources. Argentina is also among the world's leading lithium-producing nations and has been actively positioning itself as a supplier of critical minerals for the global energy transition.

Although NMDC did not announce any investment commitments during the visit, the company said the engagements provided first-hand insights into Argentina's mining ecosystem and laid the foundation for future technical assessments and institutional collaboration.

“NMDC's engagement with Argentine provinces reflects our commitment to identifying new opportunities in critical minerals while leveraging our decades of expertise in exploration and responsible mining. The discussions with provincial authorities have helped us understand the potential of these regions and the possibilities for future cooperation in areas aligned with India's mineral security objectives,” Anurag Kapil, director (finance), NMDC, said.