No major change in imports, exports after India-EU FTA: Schaeffler MD

Schaeffler India, part of German company Schaeffler, makes bearings and components for the automotive and industrial sectors. Its total revenue in 2025 stood at Rs 9,395 crore, recording 16.3 per cent year-on-year growth. Its intercompany exports and other income accounted for 15 per cent of total revenue in 2025, up from 13 per cent in 2024 and 2023.

The India-EU FTA negotiations were concluded in January, and the European Commission in September proposed the pact to the EU Council for signature and conclusion. This FTA will lower tariffs on the majority of items in a phased manner on both sides.

Kadam, in an interview with Business Standard, said: “It’s a European Union FTA. So, which means everyone (in Europe) is going to get it. Nothing substantially changes in terms of imports and exports when it comes to India."

Kadam said the situation would have been different if India had signed an FTA specifically with Germany. Schaeffler could then have gained an advantage over competitors from other regions such as Nordic countries. However, an EU-wide agreement means all European companies will get similar benefits.

Schaeffler is still looking at the FTA as an opportunity to increase exports from India. However, Kadam said the company does not have a fixed target for exports as a share of its India business. Exports depend on demand in other markets and decisions taken by Schaeffler's subsidiaries in those markets.

The company’s main strategy, however, remains “make in India for India”. Kadam said exports would continue to be an important part of the business, but Schaeffler would primarily focus on growing its domestic business.

Kadam also said Indian component suppliers could benefit from the FTA. Schaeffler has a large supplier base, with several suppliers also exporting their products.

India's auto-component exports to Europe rose 9 per cent year-on-year to $7.36 billion in FY26, making the region the country's largest export market, according to data from the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India.

The FTA discussion comes at a time when Schaeffler is dealing with higher input costs following the West Asia conflict, which started in February when the US and Israel conducted military strikes on Iran, significantly impacting crude oil and natural gas supplies across the world.

Kadam on Tuesday said higher LPG and, to some extent, CNG prices had increased costs across the manufacturing chain during the last few months. "Wherever fuel-related commodities came in, we did definitely have some impact," he stated.

Schaeffler has not been able to pass the entire increase in costs on to customers and has absorbed some of it. The company is also trying to reduce the impact by improving energy efficiency and increasing the use of renewable electricity at its plants.

Kadam said commodity prices have remained elevated since the sharp increases seen after Covid-19, particularly steel prices. Moreover, geopolitical events have also made it harder for companies to plan for commodity prices.

“We have never seen post-COVID prices went up and it stayed there. It never came down. Particularly steel, which went up in 2021, 2022, 2023. Phenomenal increases. It never dropped,” Kadam said.

Schaeffler has also increased inventory to ensure supplies to customers amid disruptions and upcoming production requirements. Kadam said the inventory build-up was planned and linked to customer requirements and upcoming production lines.

“Whatever inventory build-up has happened is with a clear strategic intent to service the customer. In the next 3-4 months, the plan is to get back to the normal level. We are on track,” he said.