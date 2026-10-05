No preferential access to biz from group cos: Jio Payment Solutions CEO

What are your key priorities for JPSL this year?

India’s payments landscape has six distinct pockets. Think of it as a two-by-three grid: online and offline on one axis, and small, medium and large enterprises on the other. We have a product suite for every one of these segments. Over the past two and a half years, we have built our product proposition across all six, and each comes with its own unit economics and market dynamics.

The small online merchant business is very heavily distribution-led, and the unit economics don’t work in our favour. We will do business only where the unit economics make sense, which includes partnering for distribution or riding on someone else’s distribution and creating value through that.

We have already started deploying soundboxes and quick response (QR) codes, and we have a dynamic QR code for enterprises. Offline enterprise will be a priority, particularly the revenue- and margin-accretive segments within it. There, we will focus on large-value card swipes and affordability. On the online side, our immediate priority is enterprise, which we have already scaled up. The product suite is in place and we are ramping up.

But the digital payments processing market is getting crowded…

Payments rails have been supremely efficient. My personal view is that any disruption that happens in any space either comes from a cost disruption or a friction disruption. In payments, cost has already been disrupted, and on the friction part also, you now see instant settlement and customer service have been fairly well established, along with onboarding and other broad mechanisms.

The next leap in doing more will not really yield the next level of supreme value. This has already been solved. Therefore, the way to do this business is to see how you can keep your costs low and how well you can acquire customers.

You have a structural advantage regarding merchants because of businesses within the conglomerate. How do you plan to utilise that advantage?

While we are part of the same conglomerate, we operate as completely distinct companies. There are no preferential arrangements that we have with any of our group companies, and we contest for the same business that my competitors contest for within the group.

There are many businesses that we choose not to do within the group, or they don’t choose us because we may not fit the bill. It could be because of capability or costs. Definitely, we have access to the group, but the business is absolutely at arm’s length, and every other business has to be contested for.

Do other enterprises hesitate to use you for payments processing because you would have visibility over their total payment volume or other data?

It’s not a main cause for concern. The acceptability has been decent because of the value that we may bring to the table in certain sectors. More importantly, because we are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the laws around data storage are so tightly held that they themselves bring credibility to the system.

So, we actually do not face that problem. Even if people have those aspersions in mind, we walk them through our processes, internal and RBI audits, and the way we are structured. The brand Jio is ubiquitous, but JioFinance and the platform are different entities.

Would you be considering any inorganic opportunities going forward?