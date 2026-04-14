'No pressure to go IPO': PhonePe doubles down on AI transformation push

PhonePe, India's dominant payments platform with more than 650 million registered users, is pushing artificial intelligence into the core of its operations — from customer support to compliance — even as its long-anticipated initial public offering remains on hold amid market turbulence triggered by conflict in West Asia.

The Bengaluru-based fintech, majority-owned by Walmart, has deployed more than 200 AI agents across engineering, business and corporate functions, automating up to half of daily tasks in some departments, according to Rahul Chari, the company's co-founder and chief technology officer. Code generation that once took four to five days now takes roughly 15 minutes, he said.

The AI push comes as PhonePe reported revenue from operations of ₹7,631 crore in fiscal 2025 — more than double its fiscal 2023 figure — and swung to positive adjusted EBITDA margins, signalling that the company's payments-led model is generating the internal capital to fund its next phase of expansion.

PhonePe paused what would have been one of India's most anticipated public listings just weeks after filing an updated IPO prospectus, as India's benchmark indices weakened following the escalation of conflict in West Asia. The company had received Sebi approval for a $1.5 billion IPO that could value the fintech at around $15 billion.

Chari described the IPO as "a milestone" rather than a capital-raising exercise, noting the company is already free-cash-generative and seeks to become a publicly listed, independently governed entity. PhonePe is "not raising any primary" capital through the listing, he said.

Chari said the company faced "no pressure to go IPO" and that pausing amid market turmoil driven by events "totally outside of our control" made sense. PhonePe would return to markets as conditions improve, he added.

Chari said he would not characterise the West Asia conflict as a macro shock, describing PhonePe as a "very utilitarian roti kapda makaan service" engaged in "primitive money exchange" that essential-services disruptions do not materially affect. The Covid-19 pandemic, he said, had taught the company how to build resilience for exactly such contingencies.

PhonePe is embedding generative AI across its core operations. Chari said the company has spent the past year building "the scaffolding and the framework" to measure impact, control data access and prevent data leakages — laying the groundwork before going "all in." Tasks such as UI generation and threat analysis that previously took days are now completed in minutes.

PhonePe has built an internal agent marketplace — an ‘Agent Hub’ — with access controls to audit data flows and manage large language model usage and costs, allowing it to deploy more than 200 agents across functions. The architecture ensures higher productivity and automation while enabling broad access to AI tools without "any sort of data leakage," Chari said.

Through the Agent Hub, the company is automating up to 50 per cent of daily tasks across all departments.

In engineering, code generation from design specifications has been cut from four to five days to 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

In trust and safety, Chari said "80 per cent of the use cases are now completely investigated by agents," with human oversight still in place but expected to reduce over time.

Customer support offers perhaps the starkest illustration of scale. PhonePe has achieved over 92 per cent automation in that function, with roughly one agent supporting 20 million transactions — allowing the company to expand without adding headcount.

PhonePe has adopted a hybrid AI model combining on-device and cloud inferencing, aimed at ensuring no personal or transactional data leaves the PhonePe environment. Chari said he is a "huge believer in intelligence on the edge" — and that on-device processing is not "just a regulatory requirement or some sort of a good-to-have consumer feature."

Processing data on-device improves consumer value while reducing costs and privacy risks, he said. PhonePe has begun rolling out a beta feature for transaction insights that lets users query their spending via chat or voice, with models running locally. The feature is currently at less than 2 per cent of users and will scale rapidly once accuracy benchmarks are met. On-device AI also significantly lowers costs at scale by reducing token consumption — a "huge opportunity" for both consumer and business value, Chari said.

Chari said the firm is setting up an internal "AI core team" that drives proof-of-concept pilots across functions.

India's next 300 million fintech users are not tech-literate, are often multilingual and operate in low-connectivity environments. Chari said conversational AI in vernacular languages can help those users make better decisions in insurance and investments, and that on-device models can enable such experiences even where network coverage is limited, while preserving privacy.

On India's broader AI ambitions, Chari said the country has the talent to both build foundational models and develop AI-driven products. India "can and should build… sovereign models," though it remains "behind the curve" on investment, he said, expressing confidence that the country will become the "AI inferencing capital of the world" given its scale of use cases.

PhonePe will continue investing across sovereign, cloud and open-source language models to build domain-specific, agent-led consumer experiences, he added.

The fintech is broadening its scope beyond payments, building out merchant and consumer lending, stockbroking and mutual funds through its Share.Market platform, and insurance offerings. It is also pushing into app distribution with the Indus Appstore, positioning itself as a homegrown alternative in India's Android ecosystem.

Over the next decade, Chari said, PhonePe will evolve into a multi-brand, multi-product company expanding "well beyond the realm of what you see today." The core PhonePe app will continue to be "the best app for payments and financial services," while the broader group builds separate offerings — among them Share.Market and Indus Appstore, and potentially products unrelated to payments entirely. AI will transform these offerings, Chari said, though whether it becomes a standalone product is, in his words, "crystal ball gazing."