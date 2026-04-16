No purchase delays despite West Asia conflict, says Ashok Leyland

“So far, we have not seen any postponement of purchases,” said Amandeep Singh, President of Light Commercial Vehicles, International Operations, Defence and Power Solutions at Ashok Leyland. Since the start of the conflict, he said, there has been no change in diesel prices at the pump, which remains a key factor for commercial vehicle operators.

Singh said indicators such as e-way bills and GST collections remain stable, reflecting steady economic activity. E-way bills are electronic permits required for movement of goods and are often used as a proxy for logistics demand.

At the same time, he flagged that the situation could evolve depending on fuel price movements. “What remains to be seen now is whether fuel prices go up,” he said, adding that demand momentum could continue if the broader economy remains stable.

Ashok Leyland’s Dost range operates in the light commercial vehicle goods carrier segment, which recorded domestic sales of 595,276 units in FY26, growing about 12.5 per cent year-on-year, according to SIAM data. Ashok Leyland is the third largest player in this segment after Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

The company said its twin-fuel variants of DOST and DOST+ XL allow operators to switch between compressed natural gas (CNG) and petrol, helping address “range anxiety”, or the fear of running out of fuel due to limited availability of CNG stations.

The vehicles are aimed at reducing running costs and emissions while offering flexibility to operators. The DOST twin-fuel variant has a payload capacity of 1,218 kg and a range of about 400 km, while the DOST+ XL offers 1,410 kg payload and a range of around 500 km.

Viplav Shah, Head–LCV Business, said the models are designed to give small businesses and fleet operators more flexibility. “The DOST range already has the trust of hundreds of thousands of small businesses,” he said.

Singh emphasised that fuel efficiency remains central to customer decisions. “Mileage has always been our number one focus,” he said, noting that fuel accounts for 46–50 per cent of total operating costs for such vehicles.

On the impact of the West Asia conflict, the company said domestic operations have not been affected due to limited dependence on imports. However, exports are facing logistical challenges.

“On the export side, some logistic challenges are there,” Singh said, referring to vessel availability and safety concerns, adding that the company is exploring alternate routes.

He also noted that logistics costs have risen due to the disruption, though these have been passed on in overseas markets.

On fuel trends, Singh said multiple technologies will coexist. “Diesel, CNG, twin fuel and EVs will all have their applications,” he said, depending on use case and infrastructure availability.