Noel Tata opposes Chandra's reappointment, calls decision 'premature'

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has opposed the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran at Tata Sons, saying the move runs counter to Chandrasekaran’s own decision to step down and the Trusts’ acceptance of it.

In a statement made at the Tata Sons board meeting on Thursday, Noel Tata said Chandrasekaran had written to the board on August 12 that he would not seek another term as chairman after his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

“That was his own decision. It was freely taken and clearly expressed,” Noel Tata said in the statement. He added that the decision was not sought by the board and was not the result of a board review.

The Tata Sons board approved a five-year extension for Chandrasekaran at the board meeting. The board also cleared a proposal to proceed with the listing of Tata Sons despite Noel Tata's opposition.

Tata Trusts had accepted Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down and asked Tata Sons to constitute a selection committee under the company’s Articles of Association to appoint his successor.

Noel Tata said a resolution to reappoint Chandrasekaran would require the board to set aside three developments: Chandrasekaran’s decision, the majority shareholder’s acceptance of that decision and the succession process sought by the shareholder.

Tata Trusts is the majority shareholder in Tata Sons, holding a 66 per cent stake.

Tata Sons had earlier faced uncertainty over Chandrasekaran’s continuation. In August, Chandrasekaran told directors that he would not offer himself for another term, citing the lack of consensus at a board meeting held in February this year.

Noel Tata calls reappointment premature

Calling the move "premature", Noel Tata said, “The chairmanship of this Company is an office held by a director of this Company.”

He added that Chandrasekaran’s position as a director was “presently uncertain” because the general meeting at which the matter was to be determined had not proceeded for want of quorum.

Noel Tata said a decision on the chairmanship taken before that issue was resolved could face a legal challenge from a shareholder.

“This Company should not expose itself to a challenge of that kind at any time,” he said.

‘The page has turned’

Noel Tata also pointed out that Chandrasekaran’s letter stating that he would not seek reappointment had already been made public and had consequences for Tata Sons’ employees, lenders, counterparties, the market and the majority shareholder.

“The page has turned. The majority shareholder has acted upon it,” he said.

The extension for Chandrasekaran and the decision to pursue a public listing will now go through the shareholder process.