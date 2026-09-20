Noel Tata prepares for court battle over Chandrasekaran's reappointment

Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder with a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, is expected to move the Supreme Court to challenge the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons for another five years once his current term ends in February 2027.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, in a social media post, said on Sunday that he had entered the fray in the Tata dispute. A statement from Tata Trusts is awaited.

Singhvi said that the fundamental rights of shareholder-owners could not be nullified in the manner in which they had been. “To stultify shareholder ownership rights would spell doomsday for corporate governance across hundreds of Indian companies. To stymie democratic intra-Trust decision-making by Tata Trusts by putting a sudden and completely unwarranted fetter on even their convening for a meeting is another matter of patent legality.”

The senior lawyer, who worked closely with Ratan Tata earlier in the Cyrus Mistry case, said: “Rupturing the over 100 years of Tata Trust and Tata Sons established hyphenated relationship and divorcing one from the other seems unthinkable. Ignoring the unvarying precondition of Trust unanimity in voting and the clear veto in provisions applied without cavil for decades appears patently unjustified.”

On September 17, the Tata Sons board cleared a resolution backing a third term for Chandrasekaran (or Chandra, as he is called) by a 4:1 vote. The sole dissenting vote came from Noel Tata, Tata Trusts chairman and one of the nominee directors on the Tata Sons board. During the meeting and subsequently, Noel Tata raised issues regarding the violation of rules related to the Tata Sons articles of association (AoA) on the veto rights of nominee directors and the casting vote on the matter.

While Tata Trusts had secured the opinion of D Y Chandrachud, former chief justice of India, Tata Sons sought advice from senior lawyers, including Sudipto Sarkar and B N Srikrishna. The interpretations of the various clauses of the AoA differ in these opinions.