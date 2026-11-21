Tata Trusts Chairman and Tata Sons nominee director Noel Tata has renewed his demand for the audio and video recordings of a contentious board meeting of the group holding company held on September 17, 2026, while questioning the validity of N Chandrasekaran's reappointment and flagging alleged conflict-of-interest concerns involving nominee director Venu Srinivasan.

In a fresh letter dated November 20, addressed to Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, company secretary and group corporate secretary at Tata Sons, and copied to all directors, including chairman Chandrasekaran, Noel expressed disappointment with the company's response to his earlier requests for the recordings and other documents.

The latest communication comes days before the next Tata Sons board meeting, scheduled for November 26, at which the minutes of the September 17 meeting are expected to come up for confirmation.

"Of the requests made in my letter of 26 October 2026, you have furnished two documents: a notice of interest dated 10 April 2025 and the agenda and unsigned minutes of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The remaining requests are either refused or passed over," Noel wrote.

Noel pointed out that Mukhopadhyay's earlier response had confirmed that an audio and video recording of the September 17 board meeting had been made.

The company secretary had said the recording was intended to assist in preparing the draft minutes, that sharing such recordings was not company practice and that they were not required to be retained or shared with anyone, including directors.

Noel said this position was unacceptable.

"My request is not founded on practice. It is made because the draft minutes are disputed on the most important matter that came before the board that day, and because the recording is the only record of what was said that was not written by anyone," he wrote.

He argued that a director was entitled to inspect the company's books and records, whether maintained in physical or electronic form, and that neither the law nor the Articles of Association entitled Tata Sons to withhold the recording of a board meeting attended by the director.

"Your statement that the recording is not required to be retained is of serious concern," he wrote.

Noel has asked the company to confirm that the complete audio and video recording of the September 17 meeting exists in its original and unedited form, along with its metadata.

He has also sought details of where the recording is held, who is responsible for its custody and who has accessed it since September 17. He wants the company to confirm that the recording will be preserved until all questions concerning the meeting have been resolved.

If any part of the recording has been deleted, edited or overwritten, Noel has sought details of when the action was taken, by whom and on whose instructions.

The letter warned that Tata Sons had been aware since September 18 that the record of the meeting was disputed and that the recording was required.

"Any deletion or alteration of it after that date would be the deliberate destruction of evidence, and every person responsible for it would be personally answerable," Noel wrote.

He offered to inspect the recording at Bombay House, accompanied by an adviser and in the presence of Mukhopadhyay. He also sought a transcript prepared by an independent stenographer at his expense before November 25.

Noel has also questioned whether his dissent at the September 17 meeting was properly recorded. He sought details of when the minutes were entered in the minutes book and who had signed them.

He pointed out that the minutes were required to be entered within 30 days of the meeting and said he had still not received the final signed record.

Referring to item 9 of the board meeting agenda concerning the proposed reappointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, Noel argued that Chandrasekaran had an interest in the matter and should not participate in settling or signing the minutes relating to it.

"Chandrasekaran is interested in that item" and therefore "he cannot properly decide what the minutes of that item should say, or sign them as a true record over my objection," Noel wrote.

"Needless to add that Mr. N. Chandrasekaran should take no part in settling or signing the record of item 9," he added.

Noel also questioned the process through which the resolution to appoint Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for another five-year term was moved.

He alleged that the resolution was introduced without prior notice and on the basis of a recommendation that had not yet been made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC).

"The obligation under Section 117 is to file a resolution that has been passed. It does not make valid a resolution that was not," Noel wrote.

He also challenged the interpretation of Articles 118 and 121 of the company's Articles of Association.

According to Noel, Article 121 requires the affirmative vote of a majority of directors appointed under Article 104B who are present at the meeting.

He said there were two such directors and one had voted against the resolution. He disputed the company's reliance on the chairman's casting vote, arguing that Article 121 provides for a casting vote in the event of an equality of votes across the board and does not permit it to override the voting requirement applicable to the two directors appointed under Article 104B.

The letter also raised questions over an alleged conflict of interest involving Chandrasekaran's family and Venu Srinivasan, a Tata Sons nominee director and chairman of the TVS Group.

Noel said the disclosure available to the Tata Sons board recorded that Chandrasekaran's wife and son were partners in Hanno Infra LLP and directors and members of Hanno One Warehousing Private Limited.

However, he alleged that the disclosure did not mention any business dealings with TVS Motor Company.

The issue assumes significance amid reported commercial dealings between TVS Motor and Hanno One, an entity linked to Chandrasekaran's family.

Noel questioned whether Srinivasan could independently assess Chandrasekaran's performance, recommend his remuneration and vote on his reappointment while a company associated with Srinivasan and his family had a continuing commercial relationship with an entity linked to Chandrasekaran's family.

"The question is whether a director who was called upon to assess the performance of the executive chairman, to recommend his remuneration and to vote on his reappointment could do so with independent judgment while the company which he and his family lead was in a continuing commercial relationship with a company owned by the executive chairman's wife and son," Noel wrote.

He pointed out that the minutes provided to him showed that Srinivasan had participated in the committee that reviewed Chandrasekaran's performance and recommended his remuneration on June 12, 2026, and subsequently decided on September 3 to ask him to continue as chairman.

Noel also cited the Tata Code of Conduct, arguing that it required disclosure where a relationship could, on an objective assessment, raise concerns over a potential conflict of interest.

Tata Sons has previously rejected allegations of a conflict of interest involving the two families and maintained that the relevant disclosures had been made. The latest letter seeks further clarity on the matter.

The proposed listing of Tata Sons remains another major point of disagreement between Noel and the company's management.

In his latest communication, Noel referred to the Reserve Bank of India's November 16 letter asking Tata Sons to comply with the applicable regulatory requirements, including listing.

He said the RBI's response followed a letter sent by Tata Sons on October 6, which had not been placed before the board or shown to him before being dispatched.

"That letter was not placed before the board or shown to me before it was sent, and I have not seen it," Noel wrote.

He has sought a copy of the October 6 communication, details of who approved it and whether it was shown to any director before being sent.

Noel also wants to know what Tata Sons communicated to the RBI about the board's September 17 discussions on the listing issue.

He said the company was supposed to seek the RBI's guidance on his alternative restructuring proposal, which was aimed at allowing Tata Sons to remain privately held.

"Please tell me whether the company placed that proposal before the Reserve Bank and, if it did not, why not," he wrote.

In conclusion, Noel has asked Tata Sons not to take any steps towards listing, including appointing advisers or intermediaries, until the board has considered the alternative proposal to retain the company's privately held status.

He has sought the circulation of this proposal, along with the agenda for the November 26 board meeting, and wants the company to seek clarification from the RBI on the specific restructuring proposal.

The latest letter adds to the differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the holding company's ownership structure, regulatory obligations and leadership succession.

The November 26 board meeting is expected to be an important forum for addressing the disputed minutes and the questions surrounding Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the proposed listing.