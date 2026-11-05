Noel Tata to retire as Titan Company vice-chairman on November 12

Noel Tata will retire as the vice chairman and director of Titan Company on November 12, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

“Mr. Tata has been associated with the company since August 2003 and during his tenure, he has provided valuable guidance and strategic direction to the company. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the consumer and retail businesses have greatly enriched the Board’s deliberations and contributed to the company’s evolution and growth over the years,” the filing announcing its results for the July-September quarter said.

Titan Company’s consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q2FY27) was up 113.7 per cent at ₹2,393 crore, as earnings included a ₹671 crore gain from fair value change in NCI put option liability.

Its revenue from operations grew 10.1 per cent to ₹20,614 crore in the quarter over last year.

The jewellery major’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) was up 91.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,799 crore in the quarter ended September 30.

The owner of Tanishq, Mia and Zoya saw its jewellery portfolio grow 24 per cent to ₹17,495 crore (excluding bullion and digi-gold soles) on the back of 'Festival of Diamonds' and brand-level promotions that drove studded growth in the early thirties, underscoring resilient consumer demand.

In watches, growth was led by continuing premiumisation trends and consumer preference for analog timepieces and clocked one of its strongest quarterly performances, growing 27 per cent to ₹1,881 crore.

The eyecare division reported a robust 28 per cent growth to ₹281 crore, on the back of execution centered on a multi-brand approach, an upgraded store network.

Total income for the emerging businesses for Q2FY27 grew 21 per cent to ₹171 crore and recorded a loss of ₹6 crore for this period.

“Q2FY27 was a quarter of healthy, broad-based growth for Titan, with our businesses registering 25 per cent consolidated operating growth Y-o-Y. A strong base quarter and a notable shift in the festive calendar into Q3FY27 notwithstanding, consumer demand held up well for most of the period,” Ajoy Chawla, managing director at Titan Company, said.

He added that its jewellery business grew well with design-led collections and attractive consumer offers resonating across markets and age groups. Watches business delivered an excellent quarter, building further on premiumisation and design differentiation. The EyeCare business sustained its momentum on sharp execution and a steadily improving customer experience.

“Our emerging businesses are scaling well, while TEAL (Titan Engineering and Automation) continues to grow from strength to strength and raise the bar of excellence in high-precision engineering. Across the portfolio, we keep innovating and investing for growth — strengthening brand equity, deepening customer engagement and creating enduring value for all our stakeholders,” he added.