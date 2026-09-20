Tata Trusts calls Chandra's reappointment 'void', questions casting vote

Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts on Sunday escalated its challenge to N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, saying the resolution passed at the September 17 board meeting was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative support required from the Trusts’ nominee directors.

In a fresh statement, the Trusts said the resolution had “no legal effect” and was “void ab initio”, arguing that a casting vote could not be used to overcome the absence of the affirmative vote prescribed under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA).

The statement sharpens the governance dispute that erupted after the Tata Sons board backed another five-year term for Chandrasekaran despite opposition from Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. The September 17 meeting also brought to the fore differences over the proposed listing of Tata Sons, with the Trusts, which owns about 66 per cent of the holding company, opposing a move towards an initial public offering (IPO).

Trusts challenges use of casting vote

At the centre of the latest dispute is Article 121 of Tata Sons’ AoA, which requires matters decided by a majority of the board to also have the affirmative vote of a majority of directors nominated by the Tata Trusts under Article 104B.

There are currently two such nominee directors on the Tata Sons board — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. Noel Tata opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment at the September 17 meeting, while Srinivasan supported it.

The Trusts argued that a majority among two nominee directors means the support of both directors. Since one nominee voted against the resolution, the affirmative-vote condition was not satisfied, it said.

“The Chairman’s casting vote is available only where there is equality of votes at the overall board level. It does not apply amongst Tata Trusts’ Nominee Directors,” the statement said, adding that whether the final board vote was recorded as 4:1 or otherwise did not change the position.

Article 121, as reproduced in the Supreme Court’s 2021 judgment in the Tata-Mistry dispute, states that matters requiring a majority of directors also require the affirmative vote of a majority of Trust-nominated directors present at the meeting. It separately provides for a casting vote by the chairman in the event of an equality of votes.

The dispute now turns on how those provisions operate when the Tata Trusts’ nominees themselves are divided.

Supreme Court battle returns to focus

Tata Trusts also invoked the earlier legal battle following the removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman, arguing that Tata Sons had itself defended the special rights of Trust-nominated directors when the validity and operation of Articles 104B and 121 were challenged.

The Supreme Court judgment records that Article 104B gives the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust the right to jointly nominate one-third of Tata Sons’ directors as long as their aggregate holding remains at least 40 per cent. It also noted that Article 121 gives those nominees affirmative voting rights on board decisions.

The Trusts said Tata Sons could not now disregard protections it had earlier sought to preserve in court.

Rift over Tata Sons listing deepens

In its statement, Tata Trusts also rejected the argument that a listing was necessary to improve governance, saying Tata Sons had voluntarily adopted several public-company governance practices over the years, including independent directors, board committees and provisions relating to related-party transactions.

At the September 17 board meeting, the board decided by majority to move forward with the process of listing Tata Sons following the RBI’s rejection of the company’s request to surrender its Core Investment Company registration. Noel Tata, however, opposed the listing.

In a statement following the meeting, Tata Trusts said it had “not agreed to the listing” and that the Tata Sons board had agreed to examine all available options rather than listing alone.