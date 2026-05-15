Nomura leases office space in Mumbai's Worli at ₹2.79 crore per month

Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Private Limited has leased 38,478 square feet (carpet area) of office space in Mumbai’s Worli at a monthly rent of almost ₹2.79 crore, which translates into a monthly rental of ₹435 per square foot.

According to the deal-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the space is spread across the 26th and 27th floors at Altimus, a Grade A commercial tower developed by K Raheja Corp.

The agreement has been signed for a tenure of 10 years, with a security deposit of ₹25.11 crore being paid by Nomura. The lease also carries a 5 per cent annual escalation in rentals.

Nomura has leased the space from Whispering Heights Real Estate Private Limited, a joint venture of the K Raheja Corp Group and GIC of Singapore.

The fresh lease, commencing April 1, 2026, covers a chargeable area of 64,130 square feet. The lease deed was registered on April 29, 2026.

Additionally, Worli is a premium commercial real estate micromarket. Average office space rent in Worli is ₹300 per square foot per month, based on deals across the last 12 months, according to Propstack. Meanwhile, the average rent in Altimus is ₹420 per square foot.

Altimus is spread across 3.10 acres, with a developed area of 1.12 million square feet (msf) and a total leasable area of 1.12 msf. Altimus also hosts offices of companies including KKR, Barclays, UBS, Morgan Stanley, and TPG.

Email queries sent by Business Standard to Nomura and K Raheja Corp are yet to be answered.

Earlier, Mumbai recorded office transactions of 5.6 million square feet (msf) in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), up 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to Knight Frank India. Global capability centres (GCCs) and India-facing businesses led the transaction momentum. Average rents in the city during Q1 2026 grew 7.5 per cent YoY.