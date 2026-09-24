Not party to parent's talks with potential stake buyers: Whirlpool of India

Whirlpool of India clarified in a stock exchange filing that it has not been a party to any negotiations that its parent company, Whirlpool Corporation, may be having with potential buyers for its stake.

It added that the intent of Whirlpool Corporation to reduce its shareholding in the company has been in the public domain since January 2025.

“Subsequent to this, the Company took steps to amend various intercompany arrangements in the interest of the Company, which was disclosed to the stock exchanges on October 16, 2025. Since then, the Company has been receiving information from Whirlpool Corporation regarding its disclosed intent to reduce its shareholding in the Company, including the sale of approximately 11% of its shareholding in 2025 (as disclosed to the stock exchanges on November 28, 2025),” it said in its exchange filing.

It added that it is not aware if the discussions are to sell its entire shareholding or a part of it, nor is it privy to the terms, price or stage at which the negotiations may be.

Whirlpool Mauritius Ltd., its promoter company, holds a 39.76 per cent stake in the company, according to its latest shareholding pattern.

The consumer durables maker added in its filing that the most recent communication, dated September 22, from Whirlpool Corporation (on behalf of Whirlpool Mauritius, the promoter of the company), addressed to the board of directors of the company, informed it of the continued intent of Whirlpool Mauritius to sell its shares to a third party as part of a control transaction and that such a proposed sale is currently being explored with more than one potential counterparty.

In two transactions, Whirlpool Mauritius sold a 24 per cent stake in the India arm in February 2024 and then sold another 11.23 per cent stake in November 2025.