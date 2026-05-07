'Not super excited about NBFC licence', says Paytm CFO Madhur Deora

Fintech major Paytm has ruled out applying for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence in the near term at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the banking licence of its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank, last month.

The move contrasts with the strategy adopted by several peers in the fintech space. For instance, MobiKwik has received regulatory approval to operate as an NBFC, while PhonePe has reapplied to the RBI for a licence. Navi Finserv too holds an NBFC licence, among other firms.

Instead, Paytm will focus on building distribution strength and technology, while its lending partners such as other banks and NBFCs would manage capital and risk.

“We are not super excited about going for an NBFC licence. The rationale for that is probably two things. One is we really like our model where we stick to what we are uniquely good at, which is distribution, building great technology so that merchants can convert better, insights on these merchants, and collection abilities,” Madhur Deora, president and group chief financial officer (CFO), Paytm, told analysts.

Second, Deora explained that the market was still large to be penetrated, presenting an opportunity for the firm.

“We have a large payments market. Market is growing, our market share is growing. And that, combined with low penetration (for credit), means that the opportunity in the short to medium term already is very, very large. We do think that logically that loan book should sit on multiple balance sheets, not a single balance sheet, neither ours nor a single partner’s,” he explained.

In its earnings release, the company said that this model was suited to scaling operations within the lending space on account of its customer base and the potential to penetrate that base.

The focus remained on staying ‘asset-light’ and bringing ‘many blue-chip partners’ on the Paytm platform, rather than scaling with its single balance sheet, the company stated.

Most fintech companies in India have held the ambition to secure an NBFC licence allowing them to lend directly in a space where monetisation linked to payments remains thin.

An NBFC licence can improve access to capital, enable co-lending arrangements, and give firms greater control over the lending lifecycle, reducing dependence on third-party lending partners. Over time, it can also help lower the overall cost of capital.

On Paytm’s inorganic push, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that new investments would only be made in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

“Any new investment only in AI. It’s the same customer and merchant. Primarily, making their life better (is a focus). We believe there will be a significant amount of opportunity for us to create agents and so on,” Sharma said.

In its earnings release, Paytm stated that it had Rs 13,315 crore cash in the bank as of FY26.

The capital is expected to be utilised for reinvestment across capital expenditure (capex), scaling margin trade funding (MTF) business, investments in AI, among other things.

Sharma added that the wealth-tech space was the third leg of growth for the company after payments and financial services, adding that the ambition was to be among the top five players in the country.

He said there was a need for a ‘dramatic’ product investment in its wealth-tech platform Paytm Money with a focus on AI features.

Sharma said that he felt ‘lucky’ to have not made major investments in the platform earlier as AI was changing the space.

“AI is changing everything. Agents will show up, do trading, and take care of portfolio readjustments. Agents will review trading strategies of yours. I feel lucky that we did not dump a lot of money earlier because in the AI world, everything resets,” Sharma said.

One97 Communications, which operates the Paytm brand, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 184 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) compared to a loss of Rs 540 crore in Q4 FY25.

Paytm’s revenue from operations grew 18.41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while expenses marginally increased 5.3 per cent in Q4 FY26.