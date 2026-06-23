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NOVA to invest ₹100 crore in railway safety R&D, cybersecurity solutions

e2E Rail subsidiary plans to strengthen indigenous capabilities in railway signalling, train protection and OT cybersecurity as rail networks become more digital

Indian Railway

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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NOVA Control Technologix, a wholly owned subsidiary of e2E Rail, said it plans to invest more than Rs 100 crore over the next few years in the research and development of next-generation railway safety systems, as the company looks to strengthen indigenous capabilities in railway signalling, train protection and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity.
 
The announcement comes at a time when Indian Railways is accelerating the deployment of KAVACH and expanding the digitisation of railway operations, bringing cybersecurity into sharper focus as a key component of railway safety.
 
Industry experts at the recently concluded IRSE Convention & Exhibition 2026 highlighted the growing need to integrate OT cybersecurity into railway safety architecture alongside signalling, train protection and communication systems.
 
 
“Railway safety is undergoing a fundamental transformation. While technologies such as KAVACH have significantly strengthened train protection capabilities, the increasing digitisation of signalling, train control and operational systems is creating a new imperative for the industry,” said Sourajit Mukherjee, director and chief executive officer, e2E Rail and NOVA Control Technologix.
 
“Cybersecurity can no longer be viewed as a standalone IT function. It must be treated as a critical safety layer that protects the integrity, reliability and resilience of railway operations. As railway networks become more connected and data-driven, the future lies in building resilient railway ecosystems where safety, signalling and cybersecurity work together as a unified framework,” he added.

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According to the company, the planned investment will be directed towards strengthening in-house R&D capabilities and developing indigenous deep-tech solutions across railway safety, signalling, cybersecurity and digital railway technologies.
 
Speaking on the company's long-term strategy, Vinay Rao, promoter-chairman, e2E Rail, said, “India has a unique opportunity to emerge as a global leader in railway safety technologies. Over the next few years, NOVA will invest more than Rs 100 crore in the research and development of next-generation railway safety systems.”
 
“The focus will be on building intellectual property and deep-tech capabilities in India that strengthen railway safety, enhance technological self-reliance and create export opportunities in global markets. We believe India's railway modernisation journey can become a catalyst for developing world-class railway technologies for international deployment,” Rao added.
 
As part of its growth plans, NOVA is also evaluating strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities in areas such as railway technologies, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other advanced engineering domains that can accelerate product development and innovation.
 
NOVA, in collaboration with Tata Elxsi, is currently working on integrating cybersecurity capabilities with railway signalling and safety systems to support the development of secure and resilient railway networks.
 
The company's efforts received industry recognition at the IRSE Convention & Exhibition 2026, where it was awarded Excellence in KAVACH Modernisation & OT Cybersecurity Integration for Railway Safety Systems.
 
Industry observers note that as railway networks become increasingly connected, the convergence of signalling, train protection, automation and cybersecurity is expected to play a critical role in shaping the next generation of railway safety systems.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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