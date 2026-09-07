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Home / Companies / News / Novartis India buys Minipress brands from Pfizer for ₹1,250 crore

Novartis India buys Minipress brands from Pfizer for ₹1,250 crore

The company's board approved the transaction on Monday, following which Novartis India executed an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc

Novartis

Novartis (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 6:10 PM IST

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Novartis India has acquired the Minipress and Minipres trademarks in India and certain related intellectual property rights from Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc for Rs 1,250 crore, expanding its cardiovascular portfolio with an established hypertension brand.  The company’s board approved the transaction on Monday, following which Novartis India executed an asset purchase agreement and trademark assignment deeds with Pfizer Inc and Pfizer Products Inc.  The transaction involves the acquisition of the trademarks registered in India. The signing and closing of the transaction are to take place simultaneously, the company said in a stock exchange filing.  The deal comes as Pfizer exits the product in India. Pfizer Ltd said in a separate stock exchange filing that it would discontinue the marketing, distribution and sale of Minipress XL with effect from September 7, following a decision by Pfizer Inc, USA, to discontinue the manufacture of the product.  According to IQVIA data cited by Novartis India, Minipress XL generated revenue of Rs 228.6 crore in the 12 months ended July 2026. The brand has recorded a 6.3 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past four years, compared with 9 per cent growth for the overall category during the same period.  Minipress XL contains prazosin and is primarily used in India for treating hypertension, or high blood pressure, and managing urinary symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a condition involving enlargement of the prostate. The acquisition, therefore, strengthens Novartis India’s presence in cardiovascular therapies while also giving it a brand used in the management of BPH.  The acquisition comes as Novartis India expands its portfolio through targeted brand acquisitions. In December 2025, private equity firm ChrysCapital had agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Novartis India, marking a shift in ownership of the listed Indian entity.  The Rs 1,250-crore consideration makes the Pfizer transaction a sizeable acquisition for Novartis India, equivalent to roughly 5.5 times Minipress XL’s annual revenue based on the IQVIA July 2026 figure. The 5.5-times figure is derived from the disclosed transaction consideration and Minipress XL’s trailing 12-month revenue.  The company said the transaction is not a related-party transaction and that Pfizer is not related to its promoter, promoter group or group companies. 
 

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Topics : Novartis India Pfizer Pharma

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 5:21 PM IST