After seeking a change in the date of the Tata Sons board meeting, Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and nominee director, is learnt to have objected to the order of the meeting agenda. He has asked for a revision of the agenda.

Earlier this week, Tata Sons shifted the board meeting date from November 26 to November 30 as Noel pressed for a mandatory seven-day notice period. The board agenda was circulated to the directors on November 22 for a meeting four days later.

In his latest communication to Tata Sons, Noel has reportedly said that the issues listed by him should be discussed first at the board meeting. While the Tata Sons board is expected to focus on taking forward the listing of the holding company, Noel has stressed the need to deliberate on the alternative plan to restructure Tata Sons as a priority so that it remains privately held.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 16 reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with the regulations applicable to upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), pointing out that listing the company was the way forward.

Noel, who became chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata (his half-brother) died in October 2024, is believed to have given notice to the board to discuss the proposal to restructure Tata Sons as well as disclosures related to business ties between nominee director Venu Srinivasan’s company TVS Motor and Hanno One Warehousing. According to media reports, Hanno One is owned by the family of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. He is also keen to discuss a funding request by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the second-largest shareholder of Tata Sons with an 18 per cent stake. Tata Trusts is the largest shareholder with a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate.

The items mentioned by him have not been given due importance, Noel seemed to have suggested in his communication to Tata Sons. He has asked for a revision of the agenda, citing the requirement under Article 121B of the Articles of Association of Tata Sons.

In the latest communication, Noel again demanded recordings and documents related to the September 17 board meeting, which had turned into a corporate battleground over two issues — granting a third term to Chandrasekaran as chairman and the listing of Tata Sons. He reiterated that Chandrasekaran should not sign the record of the meeting as it concerns his own reappointment.

At the September 17 board meeting, the discussion on Chandrasekaran’s third term was conducted by Harish Manwani, independent director, as Chandrasekaran had recused himself from that part of the meeting. The Tata Sons board, barring Noel, backed a third term for Chandrasekaran. As the two nominee directors (Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata) voted for and against Chandrasekaran’s third term, the casting vote came from Manwani to settle the matter.