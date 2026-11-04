NPCI launches tech arm for AI, blockchain; names Vishal Kanvaty as CEO

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has formed NPCI Tech Solutions Limited (NTSL), a wholly owned subsidiary that will serve as the technology and innovation arm of the NPCI group, and appointed Vishal Kanvaty as its managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), the umbrella body for retail payments said on Wednesday.

NTSL will build capabilities outside NPCI’s core payments mandate.

Its focus areas are artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, digital financial infrastructure and global capability centre (GCC) services. The company will also provide technology services for eKYC Setu, the Unified Ticketing Platform (UTP) and other digital public infrastructure (DPI) programmes, NPCI said.

The subsidiary was set up with approval from the NPCI board and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is NPCI’s fourth wholly owned subsidiary, after NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), which handles the overseas expansion of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay; NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), which runs the bill payments network; and NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), which runs the BHIM app.

Kanvaty has been with NPCI for nearly a decade and is currently its chief technology officer.

He joined in 2017 and handled product and innovation roles. Before he was elevated to CTO in April 2023, he led the market innovation portfolio. NPCI said he led the development and commercialisation of several market innovation platforms, which now make up part of NTSL’s focus areas.

“Technology has been at the core of NPCI’s journey and its contribution to India’s digital transformation. As we look ahead, advancements in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are creating new possibilities across digital infrastructure and financial services,” said Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI.

“NTSL has been established to focus on these opportunities and further strengthen the NPCI Group’s technology capabilities,” Asbe added.

NPCI was set up by the RBI and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and is incorporated as a not-for-profit company. It operates UPI, RuPay, the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), the National Automated Clearing House (NACH), FASTag-based National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC), the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) and e-RUPI.