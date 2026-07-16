NPCIL-NTPC JV invites bids to build core of Mahi Banswara nuclear project

India is seeking bids to build the core of an atomic power project in the western state of Rajasthan, one of the largest being assembled using local reactors.

The contract for the so-called nuclear island package for the 2.8 gigawatts power station is estimated to be worth Rs 28,000 crore ($2.9 billion), state-owned Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd. said in a social-media post. The tender has been offered by the company’s joint venture with India’s top power producer NTPC Ltd., named Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd.

The project at Mahi Banswara will be the country’s first nuclear generator that is not fully-owned by Nuclear Power Corp., which currently operates India’s entire atomic energy capacity of 8.8 gigawatts. Anushakti Vidhyut plans to build four reactors of 700 megawatts each based on the locally developed pressurized heavy water technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has opened up the strategically sensitive sector allowing private firms to build and operate atomic power projects, with an ambitious goal to expand the country’s nuclear generation capacity eleven-fold by 2047. The sector supplies just 3% of India’s electricity now.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has already announced plans to construct 10 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has signed a preliminary accord to invest Rs 2 trillion in atomic projects in the coastal state of Maharashtra.

The tender covers engineering and construction work of the nuclear island, the section of the plant that houses the reactor and associated systems, apart from other crucial infrastructure. Heat from the reactor is used to produce steam that rotates the power generation turbine, housed in another part of the project, known as the conventional island. Bids are due by Sept. 30.

The Anushakti project is estimated to cost Rs 42,000 crore. The first reactor is set to start operations in 2031, and the remaining three units will follow over the next five years, venture partner NTPC said last year.

The project is also NTPC’s first in nuclear energy, as the company is seeking to decarbonize its coal-heavy fleet. The New Delhi-based utility aims to build 30 gigawatts of atomic power capacity by 2047, accounting for 30% of India’s target capacity by that time.