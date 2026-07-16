Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NPCIL-NTPC JV invites bids to build core of Mahi Banswara nuclear project

NPCIL-NTPC JV invites bids to build core of Mahi Banswara nuclear project

The project at Mahi Banswara will be the country's first nuclear generator that is not fully-owned by Nuclear Power Corp., which currently operates India's entire atomic energy capacity of 8.8 gigawat

Mahi Banswara nuclear project

The contract for the so-called nuclear island package for the 2.8 gigawatts power station | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is seeking bids to build the core of an atomic power project in the western state of Rajasthan, one of the largest being assembled using local reactors.
 
The contract for the so-called nuclear island package for the 2.8 gigawatts power station is estimated to be worth Rs 28,000 crore ($2.9 billion), state-owned Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd. said in a social-media post. The tender has been offered by the company’s joint venture with India’s top power producer NTPC Ltd., named Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd.
 
The project at Mahi Banswara will be the country’s first nuclear generator that is not fully-owned by Nuclear Power Corp., which currently operates India’s entire atomic energy capacity of 8.8 gigawatts. Anushakti Vidhyut plans to build four reactors of 700 megawatts each based on the locally developed pressurized heavy water technology.
 
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has opened up the strategically sensitive sector allowing private firms to build and operate atomic power projects, with an ambitious goal to expand the country’s nuclear generation capacity eleven-fold by 2047. The sector supplies just 3% of India’s electricity now.
 
Billionaire Gautam Adani has already announced plans to construct 10 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has signed a preliminary accord to invest Rs 2 trillion in atomic projects in the coastal state of Maharashtra.

Also Read

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

NPCIL denies sensitive data breach at Kudankulam nuclear power plant

Nuclear energy

Files relating to Kudankulam nuclear power plant exposed in data breach

Nuclear power, Building reactors

ASHVINI floats Rs 28,000-cr nuclear island EPC tender for Rajasthan project

nuclear power

Rajasthan nuclear power project delays expose gaps in vendor ecosystempremium

kharif

Rajasthan's kharif sowing slows amid erratic rains, revival expected

 
The tender covers engineering and construction work of the nuclear island, the section of the plant that houses the reactor and associated systems, apart from other crucial infrastructure. Heat from the reactor is used to produce steam that rotates the power generation turbine, housed in another part of the project, known as the conventional island. Bids are due by Sept. 30.
 
The Anushakti project is estimated to cost Rs 42,000 crore. The first reactor is set to start operations in 2031, and the remaining three units will follow over the next five years, venture partner NTPC said last year.
 
The project is also NTPC’s first in nuclear energy, as the company is seeking to decarbonize its coal-heavy fleet. The New Delhi-based utility aims to build 30 gigawatts of atomic power capacity by 2047, accounting for 30% of India’s target capacity by that time.

More From This Section

Adani, Adani Group

Foreign ownership in Adani Enterprise hits record low as locals buy

mahindra & mahindra , logo

Mahindra's Chakan plant crosses 3 million vehicle production milestone

TCS

TCS, Google Cloud partner to launch Gemini experience centre in Kolkata

McLeod Russel India (Photo: www.mcleodrussel.co)

NARCL withdraws insolvency bid, paves way for McLeod Russel garden sale

Air India

Air India revamps mobile app with India-specific payment features

Topics : rajasthan nuclear power Nuclear policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayCost Inflation Index for FY27Axis Bank Q1 PreviewSBI Funds Management IPO Last DayUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results