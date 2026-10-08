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NTPC arm to soon start commercial operations of 500 MWh BESS capacity: CEO

NVVN CEO Somes Bandyopadhyay said the company plans to commission another 500 MWh of battery energy storage capacity during the current financial year under the government's 3,000 MWh scheme

The NTPC Ltd. logo on a building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India

The country is rapidly scaling up its BESS ecosystem with major policy pushes and capacity expansions | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, is planning to begin commercial operations for a 500 MWh battery energy storage capacity soon, a top official said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 18th India Coal Summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here, NVVN Chief Executive Officer Somes Bandyopadhyay said, "Very soon we will be able to put 500 MWh BESS in commercial operation and target to commission a further 500 MWh by this financial year." Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) are systems in which batteries, either individually or more often in groups, are used to store electricity produced by generation plants.

 

Bandyopadhyay further said, "The government has provided us with a scheme for 3,000 MWh. So in that way, we are into battery energy storage through different modes." The country is rapidly scaling up its BESS ecosystem with major policy pushes and capacity expansions.

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam is also engaged in the development of large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems across the country to help utilities manage peak power demand and integrate renewable energy.

Battery Energy Storage Systems can play a vital role in meeting peak electricity demand and ensuring grid reliability by storing electricity during periods of low demand or high renewable energy generation and supplying it during periods of peak demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NTPC NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 3:30 PM IST