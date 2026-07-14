NTPC board okays ₹20,457-cr investment for 1,600 MW Lara Stage-III project

State-run power giant NTPC board has approved Rs 20,456.70-crore investment for 1,600 MW Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III in Chhattisgarh.

"The Board of Directors of NTPC Limited in its meeting held today, i.e. 11th July 2026 has, inter-alia, approved investment proposal for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) at current estimated cost of Rs 20,456.70 crore," the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

On June 5, the NTPC had sought bids from technology solutions players to help its sub-critical thermal power units operate at lower load and ensure flexibility for the electricity distribution network to use both thermal and renewable energy more efficiently.

The project will require providing technical support to sub-critical thermal units ranging between 150 MW and 250 MW, enabling them to operate in two shifts and at a minimum technical load of 25 per cent, NTPC had said in a statement.

Sub-critical thermal units can offer greater flexibility compared to supercritical and ultra-supercritical technologies for certain grid-balancing requirements because of less parameter swings and hence low fatigue, NTPC had said, adding that their ability to operate efficiently at lower loads and adapt to frequent cycling makes them a potential enabler for higher renewable energy integration in the future.