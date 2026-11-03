NTPC eyes to add 58 Gw of installed capacity reach 149 Gw by 2032: Chairman

NTPC, the country's largest power generation company, is gearing up to add 58 gigawatt of installed capacity to reach 149 gigawatt by 2032, its Chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Tuesday.

The new capacities will be of various sources including renewables, Singh said addressing the KPMG ENRich 2026 event here.

Speaking at a session, he also shared NTPC's plans for the nuclear sector.

At present, NTPC has an installed power generation capacity of 91 gigawatt (GW), Singh said adding that by 2032, the company would be reaching 149 GW.

"We have very clear direction...now going fast in nuclear capacity addition. Of the 250 GW capacity targeted for the year 2037, the plan of about 30 GW nuclear," Singh noted.

NTPC has finished feasibility studies for proposed nuclear capacities in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and will scout for more locations in other states, as per sources.

Speaking further on the domestic power sector, the chairman said it is showing resilience against the ongoing global challenges.

"Despite all kind of turmoils across the globe, in India we have not seen surge in energy prices. I think in India we have not seen that type of surge like we have noticed in other parts of the world," he said.

This year, as far as the power demand is concerned in October, the increase has been 21 per cent and it is increasing every month, he noted.

Under Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company catering to the country's one-fourth energy demand alone.