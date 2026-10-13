Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NTPC in talks with Japan, South Korea, Germany for sale of green fuel

NTPC in talks with Japan, South Korea, Germany for sale of green fuel

India has outlined plans to become a major green hydrogen producer, even as developers worldwide have struggled to secure the long-term offtake agreements required to underpin large-scale investments

The NTPC Ltd. logo on a building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India

NTPC is in talks with prospective overseas customers as it develops a proposed green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's top power producer NTPC is in talks ​with potential buyers in Japan, South Korea ​and Germany for green ammonia and other low-carbon ‌fuels, Chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Tuesday.

India has outlined plans to become a major green hydrogen producer, even as developers worldwide have struggled to secure the long-term offtake agreements required to underpin large-scale investments.

NTPC is in talks with prospective overseas customers as it develops a proposed green hydrogen hub in the southern state of Andhra ‌Pradesh, Singh said at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The project is expected to produce green ammonia and green methanol, which are considered more practical than hydrogen for transportation and international trade.

 

"We have to make hydrogen a business," Singh ​said, adding that the focus was shifting from pilot projects to ‌commercially viable ventures.

Also Read

Asian stocks

Asian stocks dive as earnings, geopolitics rattle markets; Kospi falls 6%

An intermediate-range missile is fired during a drill overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from the eastern region of the country toward the East Sea in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles after Seoul's hypersonic test

Book

When culture wars killed democracy

chinese fdi, press note 3, niti aayog, investment curbs, india china ties, dpiit, foreign investment reform

Japan tops India's FDI chart in Q1 FY27 with $5.71 billion inflows

Coal

Coal India denies crunch in supply to NTPC, says exceeded commitments

The comments underscore efforts by Indian companies to secure demand as they ​seek ‌to turn government-backed hydrogen ambitions into commercially viable projects.

Backed ‌by subsidies of roughly $2.1 billion, New Delhi aims to produce 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen ‌annually ​by 2030.

Demand ​for green fuels is expected to rise as industries look for alternatives to fossil fuels to ‌reduce missions ​and meet decarbonisation targets. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

K Raheja, real estate, property developer

Kolte-Patil sales rise 52% in Q2 FY27 despite softening housing demand

ZOHO

Zoho pauses annual pay hikes, cuts marketing spend amid rising AI costs

7-Eleven

Why 7-Eleven's India ambitions faltered despite Reliance Retail partnership

Old monk

Old Monk sales ban costs Maharashtra govt ₹350 cr, company loses ₹500 cr

Domestic Institutional Investors, Real Estate, FII, Foreign Institutional Investors

Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 sales bookings rise 52% to record ₹1,019 crore

Topics : NTPC NTPC Limited Japan South Korea Germany

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayBuzzing stockGold SIlver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic AlertMax Healthcare ShareIndia Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 12:39 PM IST