NTPC pays ₹3,394 crore as final dividend to its shareholders for FY26

State-owned NTPC has paid a final dividend of Rs 3,393.83 crore to its shareholders for FY26.

With this, the total dividend paid for FY26 amounts to Rs 8,727 crore, equivalent to Rs 9.00 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, the power giant said in a statement.

NTPC said it has "paid final dividend of Rs 3,393.83 crore on 23 September, representing 35 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital".

This is in addition to the first and second interim dividends for FY26 of Rs 2,666.58 crore each, paid in November 2025 and February 2026, respectively.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company, catering to the country's one-fourth demand with an installed capacity of over 91,000 megawatt.